KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department will be part of a special enforcement effort in a span of time that includes the Memorial Day weekend. A grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety is sponsoring the Kearney Police in the Click It or Ticket enforcement. Officers will be working overtime for the selective enforcement cracking down on drivers who fail to buckle their seat belt or fail to buckle up their children. The special enforcement runs from May 24 through June 6.