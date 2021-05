Chef, restaurateur, and Food Network personality Bobby Flay knows his way around a grill, and he has one particular burger rule that anyone doing some home grilling should be aware of. It all comes down to the seasoning. Though you may be tempted to add all kinds of seasonings in the quest for a super flavorful burger, according to Flay, all you really need is a generous amount of salt, pepper, and canola oil (via Food Network). That's it. "Adding anything else turns the dish into meatloaf, in my opinion!" he explains.