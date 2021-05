YouTube will pay out $100 million over the next 18 months to influencers who publish YouTube Shorts, the company’s competitor to TikTok. The money will go into the YouTube Shorts Fund and distribute its financing monthly to the videos that receive the most views and engagement. “The Shorts Fund is the first step in our journey to build a monetization model for Shorts on YouTube. This is a top priority for us, and will take us some time to get it right,” Amy Singer, director of global parternship enablement for YouTube Shorts, writes in a new blog post. “We are actively working on this, and will take the feedback gathered from our community to help develop a long-term program specifically designed for YouTube Shorts.”