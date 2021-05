You have to give it to Signal for daring to run an ad on Instagram that “exposes” the ad-targeting practices of the latter’s parent company Facebook. However, the social media giant is wise to their ways and has now not only banned the actual ads but they have also disabled Signal’s ad account altogether. The privacy-focused messaging app probably intended to use Facebook’s own tools against itself to prove a point. Now, they’ll have to do it on another platform that’s not on Facebook’s dime.