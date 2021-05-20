LEGO releases first-ever LGBTQ+ set for Pride Month

A trailer has premiered for the upcoming docuseries Pride on FX, and it gives audiences a glimpse at the timeline of LGBTQ+ rights in America. Pride will have three episodes premiering on May 14th, with them viewable on FX on Hulu the following day. The trailer points out the connection between American history and the accomplishments of LGBTQ+ individuals, and how intertwined they are. The series will be six parts in total, starting with the discussion of the fight for rights and the realities of life in the 1950s. The heart of the Pride docuseries, according to executive producer Christine Vachon, is the points of view reflected and not having the history of the community feeling like homework. Six LGBTQ+ filmmakers take charge of individual episodes and in each episode a decade, from the 1950s to the 2000s. The directors of Pride are Andrew Ahn, Anthony Caronna, Cheryl Dunye, Yance Ford, Rosie Haber, Tom Kalin, and Alexander Smith.