newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

LEGO releases first-ever LGBTQ+ set for Pride Month

By Nexstar Media Wire
cw39.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(WTRF) — LEGO is releasing its first-ever LGBTQ-themed set titled “Everyone is Awesome.”. “I wanted to create a model that symbolizes inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love,” the set’s designer, Matthew Ashton, said in a statement Thursday. The 346-piece set, which will be...

cw39.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Lgbtq#Community#Somebody To Love#Lgbtq#Wtrf#Lgbtqia#Awesome#Inclusivity#Releases#Pink#Color#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Lego
News Break
Society
Related
MinoritiesThe Hill

See Marvel's new LGBTQ+ Star Wars covers for Pride month

June is traditionally observed by the LGBTQ+ community as Pride month in remembrance of the Stonewall Riots of 1969. Marvel announced it would honor the community by releasing new covers for its “Star Wars” series featuring LGBTQ+ characters. The new covers, produced by gay and transgender artists, were released digitally.
LifestyleThe Brick Fan

LEGO Releases LEGO Friends Set Teaser

LEGO has released what seems to be a teaser for a new LEGO Friends set. There’s been rumors of a Friends set that features Monica & Rachel’s Apartment (10292) and it will be coming this month. As you can see, it shows all the main characters from the show including...
MoviesPopculture

Disney+ to Release First-Ever Muppets Halloween Special

Fans of The Muppets have reason to rejoice and to start planning their spookiest outfit. For the first time ever, Jim Henson's beloved creatures will be a part of a Halloween special: Muppets Haunted Mansion, coming to Disney+ in the fall. Disney made the announcement with a charming video starring Gonzo the Great and Pepe the Prawn, promising a spooky and hilarious time.
Minoritiesbleedingcool.com

Pride: FX LGBTQ+History Docuseries Shares Official First Look, Key Art

A trailer has premiered for the upcoming docuseries Pride on FX, and it gives audiences a glimpse at the timeline of LGBTQ+ rights in America. Pride will have three episodes premiering on May 14th, with them viewable on FX on Hulu the following day. The trailer points out the connection between American history and the accomplishments of LGBTQ+ individuals, and how intertwined they are. The series will be six parts in total, starting with the discussion of the fight for rights and the realities of life in the 1950s. The heart of the Pride docuseries, according to executive producer Christine Vachon, is the points of view reflected and not having the history of the community feeling like homework. Six LGBTQ+ filmmakers take charge of individual episodes and in each episode a decade, from the 1950s to the 2000s. The directors of Pride are Andrew Ahn, Anthony Caronna, Cheryl Dunye, Yance Ford, Rosie Haber, Tom Kalin, and Alexander Smith.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

SuBlime Releases Manga Titles in Time for Pride Month

SuBlime released their lineup of new manga titles in time for Pride Month. The tournament to choose the next king of the islands is about to begin. The rules are simple—whoever comes first loses! To ensure they don't, participating warriors protect their mighty swords with armor that grows larger and more elaborate with each tournament. But one warrior who's been studying abroad has returned with a secret technique certain to force a pleasurable eruption! Is there a warrior alive able to withstand it? Or is this deft warrior destined to become king?!
Miami, FLcommunitynewspapers.com

The Center invites the community to close out National Pride Month with an intimate evening celebrating local LGBTQ+ music and dance

Saturday, June 26, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Lynn Wolfson Stage inside the Ziff Ballet Opera House. The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) is pleased to announce the return of CommuniTea Dance, its annual LGBTQ+ Pride Month celebration, on Saturday, June 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For its fourth installment, CommuniTea Dance will be presented as a reimagined in-person event directly on the Center’s Ziff Ballet Opera House stage.
MinoritiesEssence

Two Black Dads Celebrate Diversity By Creating Their Own Line of Black Dolls

Gaëtan Etoga and Yannick Nguepdjop are tackling the lack of color in the toy industry with Ymma, a doll line specifically for Black and biracial children. In 2020, the US toy industry grossed approximately $32.6 billion, according to The NPD Group/Consumer Tracking Service. Despite that, only in the past decade or so have toy makers begun to add diversity into their designs. With Mattel and other companies still lagging behind, two fathers and entrepreneurs — Gaëtan Etoga and Yannick Nguepdjop— are doing what they can to create toys specifically for children who look like then.
Minoritiesoprahdaily.com

25 LGBTQ+ Pride Flags and What They Mean

Over the last 40-plus years, the rainbow pride flag has become a symbol synonymous with the LGBTQ+ community and its fight for equal rights and acceptance across the globe. It's also a celebration of the beauty and diversity of the experience, flown at pride events all throughout the month of June.
Entertainmentflickeringmyth.com

LEGO unveils biggest ever Marvel set with the Daily Bugle

LEGO has unveiled its tallest Marvel build yet with the upcoming Daily Bugle (76178) set. Measuring over 32 inches high, it consists of 3,772 pieces and comes with 25 minifigures and goes on sale on May 26th for VIP members and on June 1st to the general public, priced at $299.99/£274.99; check out the promotional images here…
MinoritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

The Black Hair Experience Exhibit Is a Nostalgic Celebration for Black Women

If, as a Black woman, you’ve ever dreamed of your reliving your childhood hair experiences, then The Black Hair Experience exhibit is for you. When it comes to weekend activities, Instagrammable pop-up museums are all the rage these days because of the fun photo ops, but this exhibit is not one of those. Yes, it's fun and also a space for cute photos, but it's also more than that: It's a celebration of joy for Black women as well as a nostalgic experience.
Entertainmentattractionsmagazine.com

New Lego ‘Friends’ Apartments Set brings the show to life in a new way

Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Ross, Joey, Chandler, and yes, even Janice will all be there for you on June 1, 2021, when the 2,048-piece Lego “Friends” Apartments Set goes on sale. Recreating both apartments of the famous across-the-hall neighbors from “Friends” — plus the adjoining hallway — the set (recommended for...
CharitiesThrive Global

The Best Philanthropy Books Everyone Should Read

If you’re in search of inspiration and insight, you should consider picking up a meaningful book. Some of the best books to help you find what you need focus on giving back and philanthropy. It’s never too late to put reading into your everyday routine so let’s take a look at the best philanthropy books that everyone should read.