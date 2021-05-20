Giordano: There's good news for conservatives in the PA primary results

I have been an enthusiastic participant in our nation’s political and policy institutions literally since my childhood when my father served as a Republican Supervisor in Northampton Township, Bucks County. After my college graduation I worked as a district assistant doing constituent services for State Representative John Renninger and then as his campaign manager in his unsuccessful campaign for Congress in 1976. I was a local Republican committeeman in Plumstead Township. I was elected to the State House at the age of 29, six years later to the State Senate and, in 1992, to Congress.