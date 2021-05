Perhaps the most coveted address in all of London — apart from Buckingham Palace, of course — is Kensington Palace apartment 1A, home to Prince Willliam, Duchess Catherine, and their children. While dubbing their home an apartment makes it sound like your run-of-the-mill pad, it's anything but. The residence takes up four entire floors and over half the Clock Tower wing of the palace. It's more like a large terrace house, per the Daily Express. "All of these royal residences at Kensington Palace are called apartments, which of course makes people immediately think they are flats like the American term for an apartment," said writer Christopher Warwick, via Daily Express. "They are not."