Gardening is a wonderful hobby to take up in the spring and summer! Not only can you nurture everything from gorgeous flowers to fresh produce, but it’s scientifically proven to be beneficial for your physical and mental health, too. Of course, that also means that it comes with a few other logistics to take care of, like making sure you regularly clean your gardening tools so that they’re in top shape. Whether you’re an experienced gardener or just getting a green thumb, here’s everything you need to know.