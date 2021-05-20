Texas’s Oil and Gas Industry Is Defending Its Billions in Subsidies Against a Green Energy Push
On a spring morning more than three decades ago, Don Henderson took the microphone in a hearing room at the Texas Capitol and urged his fellow state senators to give the oil patch some more love. The Houston Republican, a lawyer closely allied with the fossil-fuel industry, had introduced a bill to slash the tax on natural gas wells deemed particularly tough to develop. “They can be huuuuuuge wells,” he told the finance committee.www.texasmonthly.com