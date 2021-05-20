newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas’s Oil and Gas Industry Is Defending Its Billions in Subsidies Against a Green Energy Push

By Jeffrey Ball
Texas Monthly
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a spring morning more than three decades ago, Don Henderson took the microphone in a hearing room at the Texas Capitol and urged his fellow state senators to give the oil patch some more love. The Houston Republican, a lawyer closely allied with the fossil-fuel industry, had introduced a bill to slash the tax on natural gas wells deemed particularly tough to develop. “They can be huuuuuuge wells,” he told the finance committee.

www.texasmonthly.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Energy#Oil Industry#Solar Energy#Energy Subsidies#Fuel Subsidies#Government Subsidies#Oil Companies#Green Energy Push#University Of Texas#General Electric#Google#Morgan Stanley#Congress#Conocophillips#Yale University#The Treasury Department#Houston Republican#Ut Energy Institute#Texas Legislature#Stanford University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Coal Industry1
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Solar Power
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Allied Energy Corporation Leases Five Additional Texas Oil Wells at the 300 Acre Annie Gilmer Lease

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Carrollton, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2021) - Allied Energy Corp. (OTC Pink: AGYP), an energy company focused on leasing and reworking oil and gas reserves in the most prolific hydrocarbon areas of the United States, is pleased to announce that the Company has leased 300 acres containing five additional oil wells in Crystal Falls, Texas identified as part of the Annie Gilmer Lease.
IndustryFlorida Star

ConocoPhillips Heads Diversity and Inclusion Efforts in the Oil and Gas Industry

With projections that half of its workforce will consist of minorities by 2040, the oil and gas industry has continued to recruit individuals of color, women, veterans, and groups that have been mainly underrepresented. At ConocoPhillips, Shawn Green and Maalika Moore-Thomas each take an optimistic approach to recruiting some of the best minority talent and minds. Green, the manager of […]
Energy IndustryCouncil on Foreign Relations

How Does the U.S. Power Grid Work?

The U.S. electric grid brings power to millions of homes and businesses via a vast network of transmission and distribution lines. Experts say the grid is increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events, such as the February 2021 Texas winter storms, and cyberattacks. President Biden has proposed major investments to overhaul...
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

Records fall as clean energy sector posts a strong start to 2021

U.S. renewable installations started the year off strong, as 15 utility-scale solar projects and two energy storage projects became operational during the first quarter. That was alongside a 40% increase in new wind capacity compared with the first three months of 2020, according to the most recent Clean Power Quarterly Market Report, released by the American Clean Power Association (ACP).
Energy IndustryL'Observateur

Gov. Edwards’ testimony to the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources about offshore oil and gas exploration, climate change

WASHINGTON D.C. — Today, Gov. Edwards testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources about recent federal offshore oil and gas developments. Specifically, he will address the adverse impact that a protracted moratorium on mineral leases in the Gulf of Mexico will have on Louisiana’s economy. In addition, he will highlight the state’s ongoing work on climate initiatives.
Energy IndustryEstes Park Trail Gazette

Reality check – oil and gas vs. green energy

We live in strange times. Over the course of the past 20 or more years television programming such as so-called survival shows which are completely fabricated have been enormously popular under the cloak of “reality.” The Fairness Doctrine, which regulated the airwaves, preventing the dissemination of opinion in the guise of news, and promoting a culture of shared facts, was formally repealed in 1987, but until 2000 editorial and personal attack provisions remained. It was finally completely repealed in 2011 (https://www.britannica.com/topic/Fairness-Doctrine). The elimination of the Fairness Doctrine made it possible for radical right, radical left, and every shade of purple between to broadcast via cable “news” information without a shared foundation of reality-based facts. The tribes have set up camp on their respective sides of the island, and no amount of proof about the actual facts of reality will convince the other tribe that they might be mistaken.
Texas Statehartenergy.com

Energy Policy Watch: ‘Fatal Flaw’ in Texas Natural Gas Market

Subscribe to receive notifications about new Energy Policy Watch episodes. Could Texas face more blackouts this summer? According to John Harpole, founder and owner of Mercator Energy, a gas brokerage firm based in Littleton, Colo., it is a growing possibility given the damage to the state’s power grid from the severe winter storm earlier this year that still needs to be addressed.
Energy IndustryFlathead Beacon

Don’t be Fooled by Oil and Gas Industry Rhetoric

For decades, oil and gas companies have taken advantage of a broken federal leasing system in an effort to stockpile our nation’s precious public lands. The industry’s exploitation of this system has prompted Montanans and other stakeholders across the West to call for reforms to the leasing system. Those calls have gotten louder and louder over the last few years as it has become more apparent that the system is undermining our public lands, our outdoor recreation economy, and the economic health of local communities.
Texas StateBusiness Insider

Texas Lawmakers Brace For A War On The Oil & Gas Sector

Texas lawmakers are circling the wagons. Politicians from the Lone Star state are preparing for an escalating war on oil and gas, the lifeblood of the Texan economy, and they’re determined not to go down without a fight. The Permian Basin has been in a bad way for years now....
Energy IndustrySantafe New Mexican.com

On the New Mexico-Texas border, a new kind of green energy

As Ernest Sanchez grew up in this small town, the place was full of life. “When I was a kid, all these places were open,” Sanchez, 67, said while driving past a series of old red-brick buildings toward the center of Clayton. “That used to be a drug store,” he...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil and Gas Industry Success Fuels Energy Transition

(The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.) Although the frequently touted energy transition seeks to make renewable resources more prevalent, the financial success of non-renewable resource producers ironically provides a catalyst for it to advance. That is one takeaway in this week’s review of hits and misses in the oil and gas markets. Read on for more insights from panelists surveyed by Rigzone.
Texas StateReuters

Texas freeze delivers billions in profits to gas and power sellers

Natural gas suppliers, pipeline companies and banks that trade commodities have emerged as the biggest market winners from February’s U.S. winter blast that roiled gas and power markets, according to more than two dozen interviews and quarterly earnings reports. The deep freeze caught Texas's utilities off-guard, killed more than 100...