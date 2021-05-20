Texas’s Oil and Gas Industry Is Defending Its Billions in Subsidies Against a Green Energy Push

We live in strange times. Over the course of the past 20 or more years television programming such as so-called survival shows which are completely fabricated have been enormously popular under the cloak of “reality.” The Fairness Doctrine, which regulated the airwaves, preventing the dissemination of opinion in the guise of news, and promoting a culture of shared facts, was formally repealed in 1987, but until 2000 editorial and personal attack provisions remained. It was finally completely repealed in 2011 (https://www.britannica.com/topic/Fairness-Doctrine). The elimination of the Fairness Doctrine made it possible for radical right, radical left, and every shade of purple between to broadcast via cable “news” information without a shared foundation of reality-based facts. The tribes have set up camp on their respective sides of the island, and no amount of proof about the actual facts of reality will convince the other tribe that they might be mistaken.