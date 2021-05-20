2021 College World Series schedule: Playoff bracket

This year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs will be a little bit different than most NHL seasons. Here’s a quick breakdown of how the NHL playoffs will work. The 2020-21 NHL season has been vastly different than any season we’ve seen as fans. So naturally, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are going to be a bit different as well. While there won’t be 24 teams like last year’s expanded NHL playoffs, there are still going to be some changes from your typical postseason format.