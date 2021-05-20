2021 College World Series schedule: Playoff bracket
It's that time of year again to crown a College World Series champion in what will be for the first time since 2019 after the pandemic shut down the previous season. Vanderbilt is the technical defending champion after going undefeated en route to the College World Series crown over Michigan. With the field narrowed down from 64 teams to eight, the CWS is the culmination of the Division I baseball tournament that starts with two rounds of play that consists of multiple games.www.nbcsports.com