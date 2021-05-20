Confidence Drags For Jobless Americans As 20+ States Plan To End Federal Unemployment Benefits Early

Republican governors have collectively decided it’s time for their residents to return to work—whether they’re ready or not. So far, 19 states, all with GOP leaders, have said they plan to opt out of the federal unemployment programs created in response to the coronavirus crisis some time this summer, well before their scheduled expiration in early September. Echoing the complaints of business owners, they argue that the aid, which provides an extra $300 a week on top of what states typically offer and is available to the long-term unemployed who’ve exhausted their normal benefits, is creating severe labor shortages in their states, because people are choosing to collect a government check instead of finding a job.