Economy

Confidence Drags For Jobless Americans As 20+ States Plan To End Federal Unemployment Benefits Early

By Lisa Rowan
Posted by 
Forbes Advisor
Forbes Advisor
 15 hours ago
Some Americans are feeling the financial pressure build as their states announce an early end to federal unemployment benefits. More than 20 governors have announced that they will end the $300 per-week federal supplement for people receiving Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) or Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) prior to the Sept. 6 expiration set by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Forbes Advisor

Forbes Advisor

Forbes Advisor is a trusted destination for unbiased money advice, news and reviews, helping consumers make smart financial decisions and choose the right financial products.

State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
Indiana Statefortwaynesnbc.com

Holcomb: IN ending federal pandemic unemployment benefits in June

Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) — Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced on Monday that Indiana will no longer participate in all federally funded pandemic unemployment insurance programs effective mid-June. Holcomb said the participation will cease June 19, 2021. The programs that will end are:. Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides...
Economyreviewjournal.com

New unemployment filers will need to verify ID through vendor

Nevada’s workforce agency will require all new, regular Unemployment Insurance filers to verify their identity through a third-party vendor. The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation said in a news release Monday that the added identity step only applies to regular UI claims made on or after April 18 of this year.
Pennsylvania StatePocono Record

Pennsylvania unemployment: State's extended benefits program ends, claims shift to federal program for now

Roughly 7,000 Pennsylvanians receiving extended unemployment benefits are moving out of a state program and into a federal one that expires later this year. The Department of Labor & Industry’s extended unemployment program for individuals receiving state unemployment benefits ended Saturday. The process to move them to the federal program began Sunday.
EconomyBluefield Daily Telegraph

West Virginia ending additional federal unemployment benefits

CHARLESTON — Federal benefits for those now on unemployment in West Virginia will end June 19, and a $1,000 incentive bonus for people to return to work is also being considered. Gov. Jim Justice said Friday the $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits will stop as a way to...
Economycmmonline.com

Some States Opting out of Supplemental Unemployment Benefits

Unemployment rose in 2020 as businesses across many industries furloughed, laid off, or let go of their employees due to the coronavirus pandemic. People entitled to unemployment pay received an extra US$600 per week under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act until late July when the supplemental benefits expired. In December, CARES mandated extra funds of $300 per week, which will end in September.
Economyamazingmadison.com

State to end extra federal unemployment payments

Many states, including South Dakota, are ending the extra federal unemployment payments as an incentive to get more people back to work. Nathan Sanderson, Executive Director of the South Dakota Retailers Association, says any available workers will find a job. Sanderson says higher pay is only one incentive used to...
EconomySlate

The GOP Governors Kicking People Off Unemployment Are Doing a Crap Job Vaccinating Their States

Republican governors have collectively decided it’s time for their residents to return to work—whether they’re ready or not. So far, 19 states, all with GOP leaders, have said they plan to opt out of the federal unemployment programs created in response to the coronavirus crisis some time this summer, well before their scheduled expiration in early September. Echoing the complaints of business owners, they argue that the aid, which provides an extra $300 a week on top of what states typically offer and is available to the long-term unemployed who’ve exhausted their normal benefits, is creating severe labor shortages in their states, because people are choosing to collect a government check instead of finding a job.
Public Healthwvgazettemail.com

Justice modifies face mask mandate, announces early end of federal unemployment benefits

During a COVID-19 briefing that started late and ended abruptly after 19 minutes, Gov. Jim Justice was able to make two points Friday:. • He is modifying his executive order mandating wearing of face masks in indoor public places to conform with new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance eliminating the mask-wearing requirement outdoors and in most indoor settings for people who are fully vaccinated.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

At Least 36 States Are Reimposing Work Search Requirements On Unemployment Benefits Recipients

Amid a heated national debate about whether generous federal unemployment benefits are discouraging Americans from returning to work, more than half of states have now reinstated their requirements—or plan to reinstate them in the near future—that recipients of unemployment benefits actively search for work in order to continue to receive their payments. Here’s what you need to know.
Economybloomberglaw.com

Punching In: Unemployment Funding Decision Confronts DOL Chief

Walsh’s Unemployment Decision | Federal Contractor Enforcement Challenge. Ben Penn: The U.S. Labor Department faces a decision that will reveal the Biden administration’s willingness to have the federal government step up its role in paying unemployment benefits to laid-off workers, rather than let states shoulder most of the load. The...
Public HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

Report Shows Covid-19 Unemployment Benefits Disincentive a Return to Work

NAPLES, FL — The Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) this week published a new report that breaks down the congressionally-inflated cash benefits by month for Florida unemployment recipients. In light of COVID-19, Congress pushed through multiple welfare benefit boosts, unemployment bonuses, and tax credit boosts—while suspending needed eligibility requirements. The...
EconomyWashington Examiner

Get ready for the great unemployment benefits test

There is excellent news as up to 18 states indicate that they're going to opt out of the federal expansion and addition to unemployment insurance. It's excellent not because this will drive poorly paid workers back into working for their living. Rather, it's excellent because this is what economists so desire and all too often don't get: a true, natural experiment.
Personal FinanceFOXBusiness

At least 7M Americans in line to receive $10,200 unemployment tax break

At least 7 million Americans will likely qualify for tax refunds on unemployment benefits they collected last year, according to a new report. The $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan that President Biden signed into law in March, known as the American Rescue Plan, waives federal income taxes on up to $10,200 in 2020 unemployment insurance benefits for individuals who earn less than $150,000 a year.
Presidential Electionnewsbrig.com

House Republicans urge states to reject Biden unemployment benefits

Congressional Republicans are pushing governors to stop paying out $300-per-week federal unemployment supplements that businesses say is handcuffing the post-pandemic recovery — and to use the cash for “back-to-work bonuses” instead. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy launched the messaging effort hours after the Biden administration put the onus on struggling...
Iowa StateLe Mars Daily Sentinel

Iowa to end participation in federal unemployment benefit programs

DES MOINES – Governor Kim Reynolds announced new measures to address the State of Iowa’s severe workforce shortage. Effective June 12, 2021, the State of Iowa will end its participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs. The Governor also announced that effective June 13, 2021, Iowa will no longer waive employer charges for COVID-related unemployment insurance claims.
Public HealthPosted by
Florida Daily Post

Unemployment claims drop to 473,000, a new pandemic low

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 473,000, a new pandemic low and the latest evidence that fewer employers are cutting jobs as consumers ramp up spending and more businesses reopen. Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that applications declined 34,000 from a revised 507,000...