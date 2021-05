COLORADO SPRINGS - What a journey it's been. Playing in the program's first state semifinal in decades, the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers volleyball team saw its fantastic season, and the high school careers of seven talented seniors, come to an end. M-CHS ran into a tough Sterling squad on the Broadmoor World Arena floor, and the third-seeded Tigers swept the Panthers in straight sets to move on to the 3A state title match.