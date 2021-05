EDMONTON -- Connor McDavid scored his 100th point of the season for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Saturday. McDavid had a goal and three assists and is the first player in 25 years, and ninth in NHL history, to score at least 100 points through his first 53 games of a season. Mario Lemieux (126) and Jaromir Jagr (101) of the Pittsburgh Penguins each did it in 1995-96, the 24th and 25th time it was accomplished. McDavid has 32 goals and 68 assists.