newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Anthony Fauci: ‘We Will Almost Certainly’ Require a Coronavirus Booster Shot

By Hannah Bleau
Big Hollywood
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFully vaccinated Americans will “almost certainly” require a coronavirus booster shot within a year of getting their primary injection, Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week. “We know that the vaccine durability of the efficacy lasts at least six months, and likely considerably more, but I think we will almost certainly require a booster sometime within a year or so after getting the primary,” Fauci said this week, repeating the sentiments of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who said last month that a third shot may be necessary in the near future.

www.breitbart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Flu Vaccine#Flu Shots#Covid#Good Morning America#Axios#Texans#Dr Anthony Fauci#Booster Shots#Disease Control#Cdc Guidance#Fully Vaccinated People#Vaccinated Americans#Unvaccinated Individuals#Unvaccinated People#Mask Mandates#Masks#Regulations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Allergy
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthKTUL

'The virus is not going away': Moderna, Pfizer warn of need for booster shots

WASHINGTON (SBG) — The United States is in the midst of a massive vaccination drive, administering more than 250 million shots in less than five months, but vaccine manufacturers are warning this could be just the beginning of a long battle against COVID-19 and its variants that requires a similar effort to distribute booster shots every year.
Public HealthNY Daily News

COVID vaccinations are ‘endgame’ to get India out of crisis

During an appearance on ABC News’ Sunday show “This Week,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said the only for India out of its COVID crisis was through vaccinations. “India is the largest vaccine-producing country in the world. They’ve got to get their resources -- not only from within but also from without -- that’s the reason why other countries need to chip in to be able to get either supplies for the Indians to make their own vaccines or to get vaccines donated,” Fauci said.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rand Paul clashes with Fauci over coronavirus origins

Anthony Fauci on Tuesday clashed with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) over the role of the Wuhan, China, virology lab in the origins of COVID-19. During a Senate hearing on the pandemic response, Paul alleged that the National Institutes of Health (NIH) had been sending funding to the Wuhan lab, which then "juiced up" a virus that was originally found in bats to create a supervirus that can infect human cells.
Healthfox13news.com

Will we need booster shots?

TAMPA, Fla. - The CDC says it is preparing for the possibility that booster shots will be needed later this year. "What we really don't know is how long that protection will last," said CDC dir. Dr. Jennifer Walensky during a discussion on Instagram with actor Jennifer Garner. She indicated...
Pharmaceuticalshealthdigest.com

Why Haven't The COVID Vaccines Been Approved By The FDA Yet?

As you have probably heard, the COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under Emergency Use Authorizations, or EUAs. Under this authorization, the vaccines are authorized by the FDA as manufacturers work toward full FDA approval (via CNN). So what exactly is an EUA?...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Are Coronavirus Vaccine Boosters Inevitable?

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) says it is developing vaccines against the coronavirus variants "out of an abundance of caution." But as Fool.com contributors Brian Orelli and Keith Speights discuss in this video from Motley Fool Live, recorded on April 12, the need for vaccines against the variants appears inevitable. Brian Orelli: In...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
PublishedReporter

Dr. Rand Paul: “Huge Ethical Question” Remains for Dr. Fauci on Origin of COVID-19 and Funding to Upgrade Animal Viruses to Infect Humans

WASHINGTON, D.C. – While Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) was being interviewed by Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, he brought up an accusation that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and head of infectious diseases at the National Institutes of Health, was responsible for funding human virus studies in Wuhan, China after they were banned in the United States.
U.S. Politicswsgw.com

Transcript: Dr. Anthony Fauci on “Face the Nation”

The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Biden, airing Sunday, May 16, 2021, on “Face the Nation.”. JOHN DICKERSON: Now we turn to the coronavirus pandemic and President Biden’s chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Good morning, Dr. Fauci. CHIEF...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

States request fewer coronavirus vaccines as demand plummets

States are requesting fewer doses of the coronavirus vaccine as demand for shots plummets, according to AP. Why it matters: Over half of all American adults have now gotten at least one shot of a vaccine, and 42% of adults are fully vaccinated. But administering more vaccines may become more difficult because adults who are enthusiastic about getting vaccinated have likely already received at least one dose.
Healthredlakenationnews.com

Fauci says school should be open 'full blast' five days a week in the fall

Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s chief medical adviser, said Thursday that schools in the fall should be open “full blast” five days a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 resume life without masks or other restrictions. When asked...
Public HealthKenosha News.com

The Latest: India sees cases drop, struggles on vaccinating

NEW DELHI — For the first time in weeks, India’s daily cases dropped below 300,000, continuing a decline as the country battles a ferocious surge of COVID-19. The health ministry said around 280,000 cases and 4,106 deaths were confirmed in the last 24 hours. Both numbers are almost certainly undercounts.
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Fauci says "we should be encouraging" kids to get vaccinated, but requiring it is "debatable"

Dr. Anthony Fauci is urging parents to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19 — but stopped short of saying they should be a requirement for going back to school. "Whenever you're talking about requiring something, that's always a charged issue. So I'm not so sure we should be requiring children at all," President Biden's chief medical adviser said on "CBS This Morning" Thursday. "We should be encouraging them."