Anthony Fauci: ‘We Will Almost Certainly’ Require a Coronavirus Booster Shot
Fully vaccinated Americans will “almost certainly” require a coronavirus booster shot within a year of getting their primary injection, Dr. Anthony Fauci said this week. “We know that the vaccine durability of the efficacy lasts at least six months, and likely considerably more, but I think we will almost certainly require a booster sometime within a year or so after getting the primary,” Fauci said this week, repeating the sentiments of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, who said last month that a third shot may be necessary in the near future.www.breitbart.com