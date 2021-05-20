Anthony Fauci: ‘We Will Almost Certainly’ Require a Coronavirus Booster Shot

During an appearance on ABC News’ Sunday show “This Week,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said the only for India out of its COVID crisis was through vaccinations. “India is the largest vaccine-producing country in the world. They’ve got to get their resources -- not only from within but also from without -- that’s the reason why other countries need to chip in to be able to get either supplies for the Indians to make their own vaccines or to get vaccines donated,” Fauci said.