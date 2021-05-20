newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Celtics Delete Tweet of Player Wearing ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ Gadsden Flag Jacket

By Warner Todd Huston
Big Hollywood
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Celtics quickly deleted a tweet Tuesday that featured point guard Kemba Walker wearing a yellow jacket with the “Don’t Tread On Me” Gadsden flag design on the back. Leftists have been attacking the historic flag that debuted during the American Revolution, calling it a “racist” flag despite its complete lack of anything to do with slavery or racism. The flag generally stands for opposition to government tyranny, not race. Still, leftists have been successful in tarring the flag as a symbol of white supremacy.

www.breitbart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kemba Walker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tread#Point Guard#Game Point#White Supremacy#Fg#The Washington Wizards#Kemba Walker Man Celtics#Gadsden Flag Design#Man#Race#Pic#Leftists#Unmasked#Year Old Walker#Calling#Government Tyranny#Ignorance#American Revolution#Whats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
92.9 The Ticket

Celtics without Walker, Smart to face reeling Cavaliers

Already missing All-Star forward Jaylen Brown because of a serious wrist injury, the Boston Celtics will also be without Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart when they play the reeling Cavaliers on Wednesday night in a game with playoff implications. The Celtics said Walker will sit out as he continues to...
NBACBS Sports

Celtics' Kemba Walker: Out for rest

Walker is out for rest Wednesday against the Cavaliers, John Karalis of BostonSportsJournal.com reports. As expected, on the second night of a back-to-back, Walker will rest his left knee. With Marcus Smart (calf) also out, more minutes will be available for Payton Pritchard, Evan Fournier, Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Celtics vs Heat Post Game Interviews | Tatum, Kemba & Stevens

Postgame interviews mashup following the Celtics loss to the Miami Heat. With two straight games dropped to the Heat, the Celtics have almost removed all doubt that they will be in the play-in tournament. Brad Stevens talked about the team’s lapses in defense compared to past years. Kemba Walker refused to be discouraged, saying that making the playoffs is still the goal and they have to come together as a unit. Jayson Tatum said in his postgame interview that the Celtics just need to get their seeding locked in, take care of business if they’re in the play-in, and just see what happens in the playoffs.
NBAmanisteenews.com

Heat clinch playoff spot with 129-121 victory over Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 24 points and the Miami Heat clinched a playoff spot and locked the Boston Celtics into the play-in tournament Tuesday night with a 129-121 victory. Miami moved into a tie with idle Atlanta for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The surging Heat won...
NBAclnsmedia.com

Kemba Walker Postgame Interview | Celtics vs Heat

Following a frustrating defeat against Miami, Kemba Walker was interviewed and asked about the standings and Boston virtually locked into the play-in tournament. “Man, I guess it doesn’t really matter at this point… we wouldn’t like to be here obviously, but whenever you have opportunities to still make the postseason, you can’t complain about that… you got to find a way to be better together and find a way to win… at this point you just have to take it for what it is.”
NBACelticsBlog

Low Seeding Doesn’t Bode Well For Celtics’ Playoff Future

Let’s face it, things grow gloomier by the day when it comes to the playoff prospects of the Boston Celtics. A year removed from an impressive playoff upset of the reigning champion Toronto Raptors and a run to the Eastern Conference final last year in the NBA bubble, the luck of the Irish appears to have run out of the Celtics this season. This season, Boston’s bubble has clearly burst.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Brooklyn Nets: Biggest weakness of all possible first-round opponents

The Brooklyn Nets have overcome a slow start, constant injury problems, and the necessity of figuring out how to split shots between Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden to become the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, meaning they will await the winner of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards play-in game.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Divergent paths lead Celtics, Wizards into play-in matchup

BOSTON — The Eastern Conference play-in tournament game between the No. 7 seed Celtics and No. 8 Wizards is a matchup of teams that ended the regular season on divergent paths. Washington opened the season 3-12 and was on hiatus for two weeks in January because of coronavirus-related issues before...
NBANBC Washington

Wizards-Celtics Postseason Rematch Brings Back Memories of Rivalry

Wizards-Celtics rematch brings back rivalry originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Isaiah Thomas signed with the Wizards one year too early. He's now out of the picture and so are John Wall, Kelly Oubre Jr., Kelly Olynyk and Jae Crowder; all key figures of the infamous rivalry between the Wizards and Celtics back in 2016-17. But now that the teams are set to collide once again in the postseason, four years after they went the distance in a second-round series, there is certainly some added intrigue entering Tuesday night (pregame coverage starts at 8 p.m. on NBC Sports Washington).
NBAusaonlinesportsbooks.com

NBA Playoffs Betting: Celtics vs. Wizards Odds, Trends and Picks

BOSTON – The Boston Celtics will host the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night in a play-in game where the winner will be the No. 7 seed in the NBA Playoffs. The Celtics enter the game having lost 10 of their last 15 games while the Wizards have won 15 of their previous 20 games.
NBABoston Herald

Celtics brace for Washington’s one-two punch

The Celtics’ couldn’t have chosen worse for a play-in opponent, considering the momentum that carries Washington into the Garden for Tuesday night’s one-off. Bradley Beal averaged 40.7 points in three games against the Celtics this season, and his teammate has lit up the NBA sky all season long. Russell Westbrook,...
NBAWashington Times

Beal, Westbrook lead underdog Wizards against Celtics

When the Wizards were rolling in April, Charles Barkley made a declaration: Washington would win the play-in tournament. And not just that, but the Hall of Famer and “Inside the NBA” analyst said “none of those teams” in the Eastern Conference should want to see the Wizards in the playoffs.
NBAchatsports.com

Boston’s backups nearly steal one: 10 Takeaways from Celtics-Knicks

1. Well...we made it! 72 games in a 146-day regular season in the books. Normally, we say the NBA season is a marathon and not a sprint. This season felt like we sprinted a marathon. And now we’ve crossed the regular season finish line. Thanks for hanging in there with us 72 times. Hopefully, we’ve got more than a few to go this season!
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel | Wednesday, 5/12

This is our primary in-depth NBA DFS article, and it will be free this season. The goal of this article isn’t just to give you a few plays to plug into your lineup, but to dig a little bit deeper into why projections may (or may not) like certain players. Hopefully, after reading this article, you’ll have a better feel for the slate as a whole. Combining the context from this article with the raw data that is available in our Boom/Bust tool, Projections and Ownership Projections should allow you to build strong lineups and make optimal NBA DFS picks for any type of contest on DraftKings and FanDuel.