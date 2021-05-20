Celtics Delete Tweet of Player Wearing ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ Gadsden Flag Jacket
The Celtics quickly deleted a tweet Tuesday that featured point guard Kemba Walker wearing a yellow jacket with the “Don’t Tread On Me” Gadsden flag design on the back. Leftists have been attacking the historic flag that debuted during the American Revolution, calling it a “racist” flag despite its complete lack of anything to do with slavery or racism. The flag generally stands for opposition to government tyranny, not race. Still, leftists have been successful in tarring the flag as a symbol of white supremacy.www.breitbart.com