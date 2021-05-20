PS5 Has Reportedly Outsold Xbox Series X by Substantial Amount
PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles became available during the same week last year in November 2020, but it sounds like one of the next-gen platforms is already doing drastically better than the other. Although we don't have specific numbers from each respective company to go off of when it comes to comparing the sales of each piece of hardware, one analytics business believes that PlayStation is having a much stronger start to 2021.comicbook.com