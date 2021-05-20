newsbreak-logo
Video Games

PS5 Has Reportedly Outsold Xbox Series X by Substantial Amount

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles became available during the same week last year in November 2020, but it sounds like one of the next-gen platforms is already doing drastically better than the other. Although we don't have specific numbers from each respective company to go off of when it comes to comparing the sales of each piece of hardware, one analytics business believes that PlayStation is having a much stronger start to 2021.

Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Bionik reveal new lineup of Xbox Series X|S and PS5 console accessories

We’ve not heard much from Bionik for a good few years, with their Quickshot Trigger Grips releasing back in 2019. But now we’re in next-gen territory the gaming accessories manufacturer is on a mission once more, this time to deliver a host of new accessories to the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 marketplace.
Video GamesComicBook

Sony Shares Disappointing PS5 Restock Update

In 2020, each PS5 restock was a mess. In 2021, nothing has changed. In fact, the PlayStation console has gotten harder to buy. Demand has remained steady. As a result, scalpers continue to poach each PS5 restock with bots capable of gobbling up stock. Meanwhile, restocks are less frequent than they were in 2020, likely due to the fact that retailers drained their stock to zero during the holiday season. Unfortunately, the situation is probably not getting better anytime soon.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Ghostrunner 2 confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

It has been confirmed that Ghostrunner 2 is happening, and that it will be developed for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The news comes from Digital Bros Group, parent company of 505 Games, and developer One More Level. So far Ghostrunner has sold over 600,000 copies since its launch in October 2020. On the back of these sales Digital Bros has doubled its investment for Ghostrunner 2, investing €5 million.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Xbox Series X and PS5 restock at Target, Best Buy, Walmart this week

The time for the next PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S restock appears to be imminent. The place is Target, and the time is tomorrow. If you’re reading this on the 27th of April, 2021, you’ll find Target stocking the Xbox Series X and PS5 tomorrow morning, according to inside sources. If you’re hoping to find one of these next-gen consoles at Walmart, you’ll do well to wait for Thursday, while Best Buy looks to have the consoles on Friday.
Video GamesNew York Post

Get three years of PlayStation Plus for over half off

Discover the highlights of our NY Post Store, from our partner StackCommerce. NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. As a gamer, adding a subscription to an online gaming service has the power to supercharge your experience. Without the subscription, you’re often prohibited from many online features that have become essential to the regular gamer’s experience. There are also added benefits that can save regular, dedicated gamers hundreds of dollars, meaning the small fees to access these programs come down to a no-brainer. A subscription to PlayStation Plus is one such club that can make over Sony gamers’ experiences with their consoles and gaming life.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Remnant: From the Ashes PS5 and Xbox Series X|S free upgrade announced

Perfect World Entertainment Inc. have announced a free upgrade to Remnant: From the Ashes, the third-person survival action shooter. You do not have long to wait as the game will be patched on May 13th, here’s more from the press release:. We’re incredibly excited to announce that on Thursday, May...
Video GamesComicBook

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Announces 120fps on Xbox Series X and 60fps on PS5

Fans looking to pick up Mass Effect Legendary Edition when it releases later this month might want to know what to expect from the various versions of the game. In a new blog post, EA has gone into specific detail about the various versions of the game and how it will perform on each platform. All console versions of the game will give players a choice between favoring quality, or favoring framerate. Those who prefer the framerate option might want to look into the Xbox Series X version of the game, as it will offer an option of 120fps, versus 60fps on PlayStation 5.
Video Gamesgamebyte.com

Nintendo Switch Has Now Outsold The Xbox 360

The Nintendo Switch has now outsold the Xbox 360, one of the best-selling consoles of all time. This now means that the Nintendo Switch is currently the eighth best-selling console ever. As covered by TheGamer, according to Nintendo’s financial results for the most recent fiscal year, the Nintendo Switch has...
Video GamesComicBook

Metro Exodus Release Date Announced for PS5 and Xbox Series X

We had seen some new developments in recent weeks that indicated 4A Games and publisher Deep Silver might soon preparing to announce a release date for the next-gen iteration of Metro Exodus, the first-person shooter which first arrived in 2019. Well, as of today, we now know that those leaks were accurate as the title now has a launch date for new platforms.
Video Gamespsu.com

Outriders Inventory Restoration Begins For Players On PS5 And PS4

People Can Fly has revealed in a post on Reddit that it has kicked off the Outriders inventory restoration process for PS5 and PS4 owners. Right now the company is focussed on Group A characters, which are comprised of this who have witnessed a wipe and are no longer able to login — the error ‘couldn’t connect to server is given at this point. Below is an outline of what People Can Fly has in the pipeline:
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

Phil Spencer reportedly still wants xCloud on other consoles

In an email acquired as part of the ongoing Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit, it looks like Phil Spencer’s plans to get xCloud on other consoles aren’t dead yet. The email, from August of last year to Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, which was picked up by video games industry analyst Benji Sales, shows a number of plans in the works at the time, such as recently introduced “F2P outside of Gold.”
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Xbox has never made a profit from the sale of its consoles

The Vice President of Xbox, Lori Wright, has been one of the calls to testify in the Epic v Apple trial in the American courts, as one of the witnesses of the third parties and has given a vision of the video game market that shows some calculations made by Microsoft … and among them is that consoles are sold at a loss, and it is something that has happened with all the launches of the brand’s machines.
Video Gamesab-gaming.com

Discord Integration Coming to PlayStation Next Year

Sony has announced that it will be integrating Discord, the social network primarily used by gamers, into the PlayStation network next year after making a ‘minority investment’ in the company. Revealed in a blog post by Jim Ryan (Sony Interactive Entertainment President & CEO) Ryan explains the decision:. Together, our...