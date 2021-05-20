Kate Hudson Cast In Knives Out 2
Knives Out 2 has landed Kate Hudson as its latest big star, adding to a growing ensemble that already includes Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night In Miami), Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision), Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead), Edward Norton (The Incredible Hulk) and Daniel Craig (Not Time to Die) returning as inspector Benoit Blanc. There are no details yet about who Kate Hudson will play in writer/director Rian Johnson's whodunit sequel - but then, that's been the case for just about every star that's been cast in the film. Production on Knives Out 2 is set to begin in Greece this summer, so more plot details should leak soon enough...comicbook.com