Kate Hudson Cast In Knives Out 2

The list of potential suspects grows. Ed Norton is the latest addition to the Knives Out 2 cast, Deadline reports. This comes after yesterday’s announcement that Dave Bautista has also signed on to the follow-up to Rian Johnson’s 2019 murder-mystery hit, which will see Daniel Craig reprising his role as Benoit Blanc, the detective with a glorious southern accent. No word yet on what character Norton will be taking on, though we hope it’ll be one that allows him to tap into the energy he used to call President Trump a “vindictive little 10-ply-super-soft bitch” last year. We’re also hoping Netflix will eventually take one of our casting suggestions. Thanks to a nearly half-billion-dollar deal back in March, the streaming service has the rights to this sequel and a third installment to the franchise. In other words, two chances to fulfill our dreams. Chop-chop.