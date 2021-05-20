Tokyo Revengers to Start New Manga Arc Shortly
Tokyo Revengers is one of the biggest anime series to arrive this year, telling a time travel epic that is unlike any story currently in the medium, and it seems as if the manga, which is continuing to tell new stories to this day, will be diving into a new arc. On top of the anime which is currently being produced by Liden Films, Tokyo Revengers will also be receiving a live-action feature-length film later this year along with a stage play, which many other anime franchises have followed suit in prior to the arrival of this franchise.comicbook.com