Tokyo Revengers to Start New Manga Arc Shortly

Well, I guess we’ve hit the limit on how many puns I can make out of the episode titles for Tokyo Revengers. As always, there are lots of spoilers for Tokyo Revengers in this article, so be sure to catch up on the series (either anime or manga) before you read, or at the very least be prepared to have the episode ruined for you. Episode 5 takes us along for the ride as Takemichi goes back in time yet again in order to devise a plan to save Draken, one of the leaders of the Tokyo Manji Gang, which will then allow him to save his high school girlfriend, Hinata, from being killed twelve years in the future. So, what happens in Tokyo Revengers episode 5, titled ‘Releap?’