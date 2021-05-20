newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berrien County, MI

Air Quality Alert issued for Berrien, Cass by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 13:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-21 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Berrien; Cass Air Quality Alert for Friday, May 21 The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has declared Friday, May 21...to be an Action Day for elevated levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties Berrien and Cass. People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to ozone formation. These activities include...refueling vehicles or topping off when refueling...using gasoline powered lawn equipment...and using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include...car pooling...biking to work...delaying or combining errands...and using water based paints. It is recommended that active children and adults...and persons with respiratory diseases such as asthma...limit prolonged outdoor exertion. For further information...please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.michigan.gov/EGLE.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Berrien County, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
County
Cass County, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Lakes#Air Pollutants#Cass Air Quality Alert#Unknown Severity#Ozone Formation#Unknown Target Area#Respiratory Diseases#Elevated Levels#Water Based Paints#Refueling Vehicles#Energy Page#Charcoal Lighter Fluid#Asthma#Lawn#Sensitive Groups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Berrien County, MIweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 06:13:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in areas of frost. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ to 8 AM EDT /7 AM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.