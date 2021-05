The Division Heartland will be a stand-alone, free-to-play game, Ubisoft announced. The new The Division title will not need any prior experience in the The Division franchise. Hence, it’s a perfect launching pad for new players to get into the The Division franchise. This strategy will help Ubisoft attract new people to get into The Division. It will also help them get more people into The Division 2. Apparently, Ubisoft still wants to do more with their 2019 title, with new content updates still planned for the rest of 2021.