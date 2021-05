Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on all public buildings until sunset Tuesday to honor the victims of the tragedy in Colorado Springs. “The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating, especially as many of us were spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today,” Polis said. “Multiple lives were taken by this terrible act of violence. Families torn apart, and at a birthday party no less. My deepest condolences and prayers are with the victims, their families and everyone else impacted by this tragedy.”