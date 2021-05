Potatoes taste, travel and keep best when they’re covered in clods of soil, because the earth protects them from the light and easy bruising. Soil-encrusted or not, however, always store spuds in a cool, dark cupboard, though the jury is still out on whether they keep longer if stored with apples, because of the ethylene released by the fruit; the moisture produced by onions and other fruit and veg, meanwhile, may well accelerate sprouting, so keep those separate. (If your potatoes do start to sprout or go green, remove and compost these toxic parts; that said, if you have the outside space, you could also let them continue sprouting, then plant them out in the garden.)