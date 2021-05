Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Bitcoin (BTC) bull Jack Dorsey-led payments company Square announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, approximately USD 2bn aggregate principal amount of senior notes. The company said it intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include potential acquisitions and strategic transactions, capital expenditures, investments, and working capital. In February, Square said they spent USD 170m on BTC and recently confirmed that their BTC strategy hasn’t changed.