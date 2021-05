One of my favorite memories is from the earlier years of our marriage, when our two sons were just beginning elementary school age. During those years, we often traveled in a van all over the eastern half of our country, singing and preaching. Some trips were short and easy, and those were ones the boys truly enjoyed. Who wouldn’t? School work done in two hours each morning with Mom, and a whole customized van to play in the rest of the time, as we crisscrossed the southeastern states. But other longer trips weren’t quite as enjoyable. When we had just enough time to make it from one city to another. On those, there were long hours of riding with only gas and food breaks.