Roseburg, OR

Music on the Half Shell a go for 2021: 'The stars seem to have aligned'

By News Staff
KVAL
 7 hours ago

ROSEBURG, Ore. - Music on the Half Shell will happen in Roseburg this year. Performances had to be streamed last year due to the pandemic. Kelly Leonard from the Music on the Half Shell committee says "the stars seem to have aligned." The first show will be on July 6....

