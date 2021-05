Survey will note areas where city can improve diversity, equity and inclusionAlong with managerial consulting firm the Kenley Group, the city of West Linn is finalizing the diversity, equity and inclusion audit that will inform the agency on areas of improvement. The city hired the Kenley Group for the audit last November in the wake of its discrimination lawsuit settlement with Michael Fesser, a Black man from Portland who sued the city for his racially motivated arrest in 2017. Library Director Doug Erickson, one of several staff members who worked with the Kenley Group throughout the audit, said the...