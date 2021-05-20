KDADS Announces Grant Opportunity for Communities to Address Substance Use
TOPEKA – The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) announces a grant funding opportunity for communities through a request for application (RFA) process for the Kansas Prevention Collaborative-Community Initiative (KPCCI) to reduce and prevent substance abuse in identified communities and enrich prevention efforts across the state through the implementation and sustainability of effective, culturally competent prevention strategies.