Topeka, KS

KDADS Announces Grant Opportunity for Communities to Address Substance Use

By Special to the Union
Junction City Daily Union
 10 hours ago

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) announces a grant funding opportunity for communities through a request for application (RFA) process for the Kansas Prevention Collaborative-Community Initiative (KPCCI) to reduce and prevent substance abuse in identified communities and enrich prevention efforts across the state through the implementation and sustainability of effective, culturally competent prevention strategies.

