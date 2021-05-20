These Nursery Blackout Curtains Will Help Baby (And Therefore, Everyone) Sleep

Nursery blackout curtains can make a huge difference in the quality of sleep your baby or toddler is getting, especially if they have a hard time falling asleep or staying asleep when it’s bright outside. If this is the case, no amount of soothing from a stuffed animal (if they’re old enough) or a sound machine will help them drift off to dreamland while tucked in their beds; the only solution is some light-blocking window treatments. Blackout curtains are made of extra-thick material — usually a combination of polyester and cotton — that can cut out the light in a room up to 90 percent. (You know that Age of Aquarius song that’s like, “Let the sunshine, let the sunshine iiiiinnnnn?” Blackout curtains do the exact opposite of that.)