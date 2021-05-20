KDADS opens substance abuse grant opportunity
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eligible communities can now apply for a grant funding opportunity to help them prevent substance abuse. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services says a grant opportunity for communities through a request for application process for the Kansas Prevention Collaborative-Community Initiative, which is meant to reduce and prevent the use of illegal substances and add to prevention efforts across Kansas through the use of effective, culturally competent prevention strategies.www.wibw.com