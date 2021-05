In understanding the meaning and importance of official HDMI® Cable certification and identification, it helps to look back at the evolution of HDMI signal speeds. The HDMI Standard (for 720p/1080i) and HDMI High Speed (for 1080p and 4K@30Hz) Cable designations were introduced over a decade ago. The HDMI Compliance Test Specifications (CTS) detailed how the global network of Authorized Test Centers (ATCs) were to test and certify products. Use of the official cable names and logos was intended to indicate that a cable passed the CTS. But sometimes untested and even counterfeit cables were marked the same way, leaving professional integrators at risk of increased troubleshooting concerns. This demonstrated a need for clearer distinction and transparency in later programs.