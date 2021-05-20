SRS Brokers Sale of River Crest Shopping Center in Bossier City, Louisiana

Is it just me, or does it feel like we are almost out of the COVID-19 pandemic? I'm not saying I have burned all of my facemasks or stopped washing my hands, it just seems like every day we are seeing positive news about infection rates, or the the amount of people getting fully vaccinated. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards even lifted the mandatory, state-wide mask mandate - what else do we need to see before we declare this extremely protracted crisis finally over?