newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bossier City, LA

SRS Brokers Sale of River Crest Shopping Center in Bossier City, Louisiana

shoppingcenterbusiness.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBossier City, La. — SRS’ Investment Properties Group has brokered the sale of River Crest Shopping Center, a retail property located at 4970 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. The 22,140-square-foot center was 74.5 percent occupied at the time of sale by tenants including Verizon, Smoothie King and Little Caesars. Aaron Johnson and Brad Gibbs of SRS represented the seller, Sealy River Crest I LLC, in the disposition of the property to Wen Jing Real Estate Inc. The purchase price was undisclosed.

shoppingcenterbusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Bossier City, LA
Business
City
Bossier City, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Srs#Real Estate#Property Investment#Verizon Center#Sealy River Crest I Llc#Wen Jing Real Estate Inc#Sale#La#Barksdale Blvd#Tenants#Smoothie King
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Verizon
Related
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Louisiana recognizes historical bowling in Bossier City

Two young couples went bowling one evening in 1959. One of them rolled the bowling ball toward the bowling pins and the pins fell. Excitedly, he turned around and announced, “This is fun! I am going to build one.” The only bowling center in Bossier City and the oldest operating bowling center in Louisiana was born in his idea on that one day of fun.
Haughton, LAbossierpress.com

Locally Owned Marco’s Pizza Opening in Haughton

Marco’s Pizza, is opening its newest location in Haughton on May 25. Situated at 1073 HWY 80 next to Brookshire’s, locals can expect an authentic Italian pizza experience that uses the freshest, highest-quality ingredients. The Marco’s Pizza location is owned and operated by a husband and wife duo Paul and...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country

Picture yourself enjoying a cup of coffee, sitting on the dock overlooking the water, watching the sunrise. Sounds like paradise, right? Well, there’s one absolutely incredible cabin rental down in Assumption Parish where you’ll find all the peace and quiet you need, as well as some pretty spectacular waterfront views. Let’s check it out. Ready […] The post Spend The Night In A Rustic Cajun Cabin The Middle Of Louisiana’s Cajun Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana Statekadn.com

Cassidy Announces $9.8 Million to Rehabilitate Louisiana’s Rural Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) announced airports in 16 parishes will receive $9,843,973 in federal funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for taxiway construction, pavement rehabilitation, hangar construction, and more. Airports in Shreveport, Morehouse, Concordia, Acadia, Avoyelles, Jefferson Davis, Jackson, Sabine, Natchitoches, Calcasieu, Webster, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Vermilion, Caddo, and De Soto Parishes will benefit directly from these grants.
Bossier Parish, LAPosted by
K945

Bossier Parish COVID-19 Cases are On the Rise Again

Is it just me, or does it feel like we are almost out of the COVID-19 pandemic? I'm not saying I have burned all of my facemasks or stopped washing my hands, it just seems like every day we are seeing positive news about infection rates, or the the amount of people getting fully vaccinated. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards even lifted the mandatory, state-wide mask mandate - what else do we need to see before we declare this extremely protracted crisis finally over?
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

List Of Stores Still Requiring Face Masks In Louisiana

After changes to COVID-19 guidelines were posted from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on mask wearing, some national retailers adjusted their policies to match those guidelines. The CDC said last week that those who are fully vaccinated (they consider this to mean 2 weeks after...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

Louisiana to receive $3B through federal American Rescue Plan

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s share of state aid made available through the federal American Rescue Plan will be $3.011 billion, less than the estimated $3.2 billion state officials had expected, according to a Senate committee discussion Monday. Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said he wasn’t sure of the final...
Louisiana Statenaturalgasintel.com

Fieldwood Energy Contractor Killed Offshore Louisiana

Fieldwood Energy LLC confirmed Monday that one person was fatally injured on Saturday (May 15) at the Eugene Island 158 No. 14 facility in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM). The unmanned platform is 50 miles south of Marsh Island, LA. The unidentified contractor was involved in a “nonemergency casing pressure...
Louisiana StateDaily Iberian

More than 1.39M people fully vaccinated for COVID in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Monday 35,676 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the past several days. The health department said 1.57 milllion people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways

Louisiana DOTD Continues to Caution Against Travel in Southwest Louisiana Due to Flooded Roadways. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Developments advises motorists that the majority of state roadways, except for the interstate, in eastern Calcasieu Parish and western Jefferson Davis Parish are experiencing high water and may not be safe to pass. Motorists are advised to use caution when entering and exiting the interstate as ramps may have high water. Drivers are urged not to drive unless necessary.
Louisiana Statemanisteenews.com

Heavy rains hammer western Louisiana with more to come

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Heavy rains in western Louisiana flooded streets, left cars stranded and heightened worries in a region hammered by two hurricanes last year and a deep freeze this winter. The National Weather Service said between five and 12 inches (12-30 centimeters) of rain had already fallen...
Louisiana StatePosted by
K945

Blue Bell is Bringing One of Louisiana’s Favorite Flavors Back

Very few things in life get me as excited as this next sentence: Blue Bell is bringing back one of my favorites!. Usually, I would say that there is no more fit a companion for homemade blackberry cobbler than my old standby - Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. This time, the folks at the creamery in Brenham, Texas have cut out the middleman (who is possibly your grandmother) by including the aforementioned cobbler in the ice cream with their new Southern Blackberry Cobbler!
Bossier City, LAPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Bee season is underway

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — This spring, bees are beginning to multiply as it is their time to shine and that means Hummer & Son is working with them to get their season started to create honey. William Hummer is a beekeeper and honey producer in Bossier City. He started...
Bossier City, LAThe Day

Pent-up demand for fun lifts local casinos

No one could mistake the Margaritaville Resort Casino in Bossier City, La., for a Ritz-Carlton or Four Seasons. One online reviewer complained last month that their room was "tired," with cigarette burns in the carpet, a dirty toilet and dust on the lights. But a weekend stay this month at...
Shreveport, LAbossierpress.com

LSU Health Shreveport provides Pfizer vaccine for those ages 12- 15

Effective immediately LSU Health Shreveport will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to those ages 12 and up at all LSUHS vaccination sites. Those wanting to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15 MUST pre-register at www.lsuhs.edu to ensure a signed consent form is completed. Any minors under age 18 will need to have a parent present or provide a signed parental consent form in order to be vaccinated. Those ages 12-17 may ONLY receive the Pfizer vaccine, but those 18 years and up may receive the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. LSU Health Shreveport will also be assisting local pediatric clinics to provide the Pfizer vaccine for their patients. Clinic coordinators should contact Dr. John Vanchiere for more information.
Lafayette, LAtheadvocate.com

Lafayette-based Haik Insurance to partner with national insurance, financial services firm

Lafayette-based Haik Insurance has partnered with Higginbotham, one of the largest independent insurance and financial services firms in the U.S. with offices in 10 states. Higginbotham, which also has locations in Bossier City and Baton Rouge, is strategically growing in the state by partnering with other independent brokers that have strong reputations in their local markets, company officials said in an announcement.
Bossier City, LAKTBS

Louisiana House advances construction budget, casino referendum

(The Center Square) – With little public discussion and no dissent, the Louisiana House approved a $4.9 billion multiyear construction budget Thursday. “I’m not Santa Claus,” Lafayette Republican Rep. Stuart Bishop said. “Sometimes, I’m the Grinch.”. Bishop, who as House Ways and Means Committee chair sponsors the annual construction budget...
Louisiana Statebossierpress.com

Junior Achievement of North Louisiana Laureate Announcement

On May 12, 2021 citizens in Shreveport and Bossier City gathered at the Shreveport Convention Center to support Junior Achievement of North Louisiana by attending the annual JA Laureate Announcement and Lunch. These new JA Laureates will be inducted into the 2021 Junior Achievement Business Hall of Fame on October 21st in recognition of their contributions to North Louisiana, especially to our local community. The 2021 honorees are Merit B. Chastain, Jr., Dr. John F. George, Jr., and Stephen F. Skrivanos.