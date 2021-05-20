SRS Brokers Sale of River Crest Shopping Center in Bossier City, Louisiana
Bossier City, La. — SRS’ Investment Properties Group has brokered the sale of River Crest Shopping Center, a retail property located at 4970 Barksdale Blvd. in Bossier City. The 22,140-square-foot center was 74.5 percent occupied at the time of sale by tenants including Verizon, Smoothie King and Little Caesars. Aaron Johnson and Brad Gibbs of SRS represented the seller, Sealy River Crest I LLC, in the disposition of the property to Wen Jing Real Estate Inc. The purchase price was undisclosed.shoppingcenterbusiness.com