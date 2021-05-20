newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago's Second Hundred Firms Lagged Behind Peers Nationally

By Andrew Maloney
Law.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLarge law firms based in Chicago that are just outside the Am Law 100 posted gains in profits and revenue per lawyer in 2020. But most saw declines in gross revenue and lagged the average growth of their peers across the country during a year characterized by the COVID-19 pandemic.

www.law.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
City
Cutler, IL
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The American Lawyer#Law Firms#Equity Partner#The Windy City#Financial Firms#Gross Revenue#Hinshaw Culbertson#Digital Membership#Alm#Build#Benefits#Country#Websites#American#Newsletters#Unlimited Access#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
LawLaw.com

When Strategizing Based on Peers, Many Law Firms Need a 'Sanity Check'

Virtually every law firm is looking up to another firm in one respect or another. But aspiring to be like a peer firm isn’t a strategy in itself. What does facilitate change are accurate self-assessments, an openness to outside perspectives and inviting a more diverse group of people from within the firm to the decision-making process.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Growing legal finance firm Delta lures another Big Law alum

Reuters) - Delta Capital Partners Management LLC, a private equity firm focusing on litigation and legal finance, has tapped DLA Piper partner Jonathan Sablone as the newest member of its team. Sablone, who joined DLA Piper in October 2019 after an almost 25-year run at Nixon Peabody, stepped into his...
Economybloomberglaw.com

Quinn Emanuel Launches Office in Burgeoning Miami Market

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan is launching a new office in Miami with 10 lawyers from Hogan Lovells and Greenspoon Marder, as well as Miami’s mayor, as the firm looks to capitalize on city’s budding technology and finance sectors. Quinn Emanuel’s third new office opening in 2021 comes as many...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Helmut Jahn, Chicago’s ‘star-chitect’ to the world, was the visionary behind United’s O’Hare terminal and Thompson Center

Before the architect Helmut Jahn designed United Airlines Terminal 1 at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in the late 1980s, travelers coming or going from one of the world’s greatest architectural cities made a quotidian trudge through a boring portal. Jahn replaced that grim trajectory with a sensually thrilling explosion of light, sound and excitement, designing a rhapsodic experience ...
Lawvalawyersweekly.com

VLW presents ‘Largest Law Firms’ survey for 2021

In this week's issue, Virginia Lawyers Weekly presents its 33rd annual survey of “Virginia’s Largest Law Firms.” As has been the case since the feature debuted in 1989, rankings within the survey are based on the number of Virginia-licensed lawyers working at an office within Virginia. The results, compiled by Denise Woods of our staff, are published ...
Businessirei.com

Digital Colony to acquire Landmark Dividend

Affiliates of Digital Colony Management, a global digital infrastructure investment firm, have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Landmark Dividend (LD), a real estate and infrastructure acquisition and development company. The transaction is valued at $972 million. LD owns, among other things, 100 percent of the membership interests in...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Uber's Nahar Tapped To Run Goldman's Marcus Division

An Uber Technologies executive has been hired away by Goldman Sachs to operate the latter company’s digital banking division, Marcus, The Wall Street Journal reported. Peeyush Nahar is scheduled to come on board at Goldman at the beginning of June as partner and head of the financial services firm’s consumer business, the newspaper reported, citing an internal document. Nahar will take a spot that was left empty earlier in 2021, when Omer Ismail departed Goldman to operate Walmart’s new FinTech upstart.
Credits & LoansPosted by
The Street Crypto

Mastercard partnership will send Moeda Seeds Bank global

Welcome to The Ask, where each week Crypto Investor interviews essential voices doing the work to make crypto 'mainstream.' Exchange lightly edited. This week we spoke to Taynah Reis, founder and chief executive at Moeda Seeds Bank, a blockchain-based digital bank and micro-loan originator. Moeda was the sole crypto-native company selected for Mastercard’s Start Path program, which will help take the Brazil-based banking service worldwide. Applications for similar Series A slugs from Mastercard are still open... Subscribe for full article.
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

2021 kicks off with record growth for clean energy in the US

The Clean Power Quarterly Market Report, released last week by the American Clean Power Association (ACP), shows that U.S. project developers installed nearly 40 percent more wind power in the first three months of 2021 than in the first three months of 2020, the strongest year ever for clean power. This amount of development also represents nearly three times the amount of wind added to the U.S. grid in the first quarter of 2019. Utility-scale solar and energy storage also had strong first quarters, keeping pace with or exceeding historic levels.
Real Estatearizonafoothillsmagazine.com

The Best States To Consider Investing In Real Estate In 2021

Despite the unprecedented conditions of the global Coronavirus pandemic, the US real estate market managed to thrive, and this resilient stability has many investors making plans to enter the market in 2021. Based on the Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2021: US and Canada report published by Price Waterhouse Cooper...
Politicsstcroixsource.com

Census Data for Territories Lags Behind Rest of the Nation

Those eager to know whether – and how much – the population of the U.S. Virgin Islands has decreased in the past decade are going to have to wait a while to find out. Although the U.S. Census Bureau recently released initial population data from the 2020 census for all states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, figures for the smaller territories aren’t expected for several more months.
Businessinvesting.com

First Saudi Tech Startup That Could Go Public Picks HSBC for IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi food delivery firm Jahez has hired HSBC Holdings (NYSE:HSBC) Plc’s local unit to help manage what could be the first listing by a tech startup in the kingdom. Jahez International Company for Information Technology picked HSBC Saudi Arabia as the sole financial adviser and global coordinator for...
Energy IndustryNBC Connecticut

An Activist Investor May Urge Duke Energy to ‘Get Back to Basics'

Company: Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Business: Duke operates as an energy company in the United States that is the product of a merger with Cinergy in 2006; a merger with Progress Energy in 2012; and the acquisition of Piedmont Natural Gas in 2016. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity. It also engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and load-serving entities. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, owns, develops, builds, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.
IndustryFlorida Star

ConocoPhillips Heads Diversity and Inclusion Efforts in the Oil and Gas Industry

With projections that half of its workforce will consist of minorities by 2040, the oil and gas industry has continued to recruit individuals of color, women, veterans, and groups that have been mainly underrepresented. At ConocoPhillips, Shawn Green and Maalika Moore-Thomas each take an optimistic approach to recruiting some of the best minority talent and minds. Green, the manager of […]
Real Estatemassachusettsnewswire.com

Tech-driven title company Expetitle enters Texas market with real estate tech brokerage to create a multi-state, digital-first real estate experience

Tech-driven title company enters Texas market with real estate tech brokerage to create a multi-state, digital-first real estate experience. DALLAS, Texas /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Today, Expetitle announces a service expansion into Texas via a strategic partnership with Nada to offer a streamlined and centralized home closing transaction.
BusinessAmerican Banker

Citigroup starts program to hire more women bankers

Citigroup has started an early intake program in Asia to boost the hiring of women in its investment banking and markets businesses. The U.S. bank said the move is a rollout of a program that provided early training for 50 female students for its summer analyst hiring program. First piloted...
Businessalbuquerquenews.net

Climate, social causes to be funded by Amazon sustainable bond

SEATTLE, Washington: Joining the growing list of debt issuers tapping the market for green bonds, Amazon.com Inc issued its first sustainability bond on Monday, raising $1 billion to invest in renewable energy, clean transport, greener buildings and affordable housing. Global green bond issuances reached a record high of $270 billion...
IndustryInsurance Journal

Colonial Pipeline’s Cyber Insurers Include AXA XL, Beazley: Reuters

Colonial Pipeline has cyber insurance arranged by broker Aon, with Lloyd’s of London insurers AXA XL and Beazley among the underwriters, three sources told Reuters on Thursday. Colonial Pipeline has begun to restart the nation’s largest fuel pipeline network after a ransomware attack shut the line, triggering fuel shortages and...
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

Records fall as clean energy sector posts a strong start to 2021

U.S. renewable installations started the year off strong, as 15 utility-scale solar projects and two energy storage projects became operational during the first quarter. That was alongside a 40% increase in new wind capacity compared with the first three months of 2020, according to the most recent Clean Power Quarterly Market Report, released by the American Clean Power Association (ACP).