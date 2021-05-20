newsbreak-logo
New version of Success: Highway code now available!

By Ebenezer Robbins
nintendo-power.com
 12 hours ago

Become the ace of the highway code for the many new questions / answers and courses dedicated to motorcycles and scooters!. Paris, May 20, 2021 – Life of microorganisms Glad to announce that the new version of the game Success: Highway code Now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and digitally on PC (Steam / Microsoft Store). New content is included in this new version, and 500 additional questions / answers and new special motorcycle and scooter DLC.

nintendo-power.com
Windows 10 build 21376 is now available with a new font and other improvements

Following on last week's release of build 21370, Microsoft is sticking to a Thursday release for this week's Windows 10 build in the Dev channel, build 21376. Like the past few releases, this one is from the co_release branch, which would usually indicate that Microsoft may be getting ready to wrap up development on the next feature update for Windows 10.
New Skateboarding Game ‘Skate City’ Available Now

From Snowman, the small studio at the center of artful experiences, comes Skate City, a skateboarding game that captures the heart and soul of street skating. In the new skateboarding game—available today on all major platforms—players can explore three unique city maps based off of real-world skate locations, including the streets of Los Angeles, Oslo, and Barcelona. With a soundtrack of original lo-fi beats, you can ride like a local through each city in Challenge mode, or take it at your own pace with Endless Skate.
May Xbox Update Now Available Includes New Improvements to Quick Resume and More

Game company Microsoft has recently released the newest May Xbox Update with tons of new improvements. The first improvement is for the Quick Resume. It is a feature powered by the technical capabilities of the innovative Xbox Velocity Architecture in Xbox Series X/S. This will allow players to seamlessly switch between multiple games and then resume gameplay whenever they want. The update tweaks it further, making it better with improved reliability and faster load times.
New Renetti pistol now available in CoD: Mobile

A new handgun has arrived into Call of Duty: Mobile. All players can unlock the Renetti for free through the Quick Hands seasonal challenge. Renetti is the second weapon to arrive in the ongoing season three of the game. The other one is an SMG called PP19 Bizon which can be acquired through the battle pass. Renetti has a decent fire rate and also does a considerable amount of damage when compared to other weapons in its class. The pistol’s highlight is its extremely high mobility.
Resident Evil Village Release Time: When does RE8 unlock?

The game’s release date is this Friday, May 7, but fans looking forward to getting stuck into things as soon as possible will need to know the exact Resident Evil Village release time across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. The Resident Evil 8 launch times are particularly vital for anyone who has pre-ordered Village on any platform and wants to play the game they’ve already bought. Here’s the full RE8 release time for the game.
Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance is available now on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Switch version delayed

Interplay has released Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The studio was also going to release Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance on Switch, but Nintendo have blocked the release temporarily. According to a spokesperson, the Switch version of Baldur’s Gate Dark Alliance is ready for release, with Interplay and Black Ilse unsure as to why Nintendo has blocked it. The studio is hoping to resolve the issue in the next couple of days.
Metro Exodus PS5 Version Emerges on the 18th June, Still a Free Upgrade for PS4 Players

Metro Exodus launched for PlayStation 4 in 2019, and then almost two years later, developer 4A Games announced that it would be getting a native PS5 version. Boasting 4K support at 60 frames-per-second with ray traced lighting, the next-gen edition of Exodus will arrive on the 18th June, 2021. And yes, it's still a completely free upgrade if you already own the game on PS4.
My Nintendo pin set and New Pokémon Snap case rewards now available

This week on My Nintendo, we’re seeing the arrival of two new rewards. One has been known for some time – the New Pokémon Snap Clear Zipper Case Set – yet missed its originally scheduled debut alongside the New Pokémon Snap Letter Set. The other is a brand new reward and something that’s been requested by fans of the My Nintendo program, a My Nintendo Platinum Point and Gold Points Coins Pin Set.
Swords of Legends Online maps out its May and June western betas

Swords of Legends Online showed up in the West virtually out of nowhere this spring, the western version of Gu Jian Qi Tan Online being published here by Gameforge. The company has been pushing out trailers left and right to hype up the launch, a date for which we still don’t have, apart from a summer 2021 window.
Sculptron 1.1 available now

OTOY has announced the release of Sculptron 1.1, the latest version of its tool for sculpting animated meshes using GPU acceleration. New features include Alembic support, improved, accurate viewport item selection, the ability to use procedural and texture images directly as an alpha, and windows opacity options. Find out more on the OTOY forum.
Windows Holographic version 21H1 now available for HoloLens 2

Windows 10 version 21H1 is coming soon. But that also means that other versions of Windows 10 have to get the update as well. And while the client update isn’t here yet, others are, such as the Xbox One May update. Another update that arrived today is Windows Holographic version 21H1, which is available for HoloLens.
Clubhouse Now Available For Download On Android

It was just the other day when the developers of Clubhouse announced that they had begun beta testing of its Android app. If you want to take part in the beta, Clubhouse has announced that the app is available in the Play Store, although it is still in beta and is still limited to certain users and regions.
‘PUBG Mobile’ Version 1.4 Is Out Now on iOS Bringing in the Godzilla vs Kong Collaboration, a New Mode, a New Arena Map, and a Lot More

While the big news relating to PUBG Mobile (Free) globally is that Krafton is developing a new version of the battle royale sensation in the form of PUBG: New State, set years after the original game in 2051, it doesn’t look like PUBG Mobile itself is slowing down with updates and collaborations. Following PUBG Mobile‘s last major update version 1.3, the big 1.4 update has just gone live on iOS (with Android to follow today) bringing in the Godzilla vs Kong collaboration and a whole lot more. The update download size will be 660MB on Android and it is about 1.67GB on iOS. The highlights include Titan Strikes where Titans spawn on different maps allowing players to gain different Titan Crystals, Microcosm where you transform into an insectoid, a new arena map: The Hanger (beginning June 1st), the announcement of Royale Pass S19: Traverse (May 17th), and more. Watch the trailer for the PUBG Mobile Godzilla vs Kong collaboration below:
NieR Re[in]carnation Western Pre-registration Now Available, New English Trailer

NieR Re[in]carnation western pre-registration is now available alongside a new English trailer, publisher Square Enix and developer Applibot have announced. The NieR Re[in]carnation western pre-registration is now available over on the game’s official website, as well as directly on iOS (via the App Store) and Android (via Google Play). Here’s...
Returnal Patch 1.3.6 Available Now on PS5, Fixes Lots of Common Issues and Crashes

Housemarque is being put through its paces, as its PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal has been causing trouble with various bugs. A number of players have been hit with some pretty nasty problems, like doors not opening, the inability to pick up items, and game crashes. While those crashes might be a problem on Sony's side, it seems the developer has been working hard to sort everything out. A previous patch was messing with people's save data, but with today's latest update, it seems Housemarque is getting things back under control.
Pokemon Go Rainy Lure Module Now Available From the In-Game Shop

Trainers, the Rainy Lure Module is officially added to the game and can be obtained in the in-game shop. The Rainy Lure Module is now available to purchase in Pokemon Go’s in-game shop for 200 PokeCoins. The Rainy Lure Module is a wet Lure Module that attracts Water, Bug, and...
‘Resident Evil Village’ now available

Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Village, the eighth major instalment in the survival horror franchise, is now available worldwide on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam and Stadia. Resident Evil Village immerses players in a battle to survive the horrors of a remote snowy village where a diverse cast of mysterious locals and terrifying creatures await.