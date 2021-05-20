New version of Success: Highway code now available!

While the big news relating to PUBG Mobile (Free) globally is that Krafton is developing a new version of the battle royale sensation in the form of PUBG: New State, set years after the original game in 2051, it doesn’t look like PUBG Mobile itself is slowing down with updates and collaborations. Following PUBG Mobile‘s last major update version 1.3, the big 1.4 update has just gone live on iOS (with Android to follow today) bringing in the Godzilla vs Kong collaboration and a whole lot more. The update download size will be 660MB on Android and it is about 1.67GB on iOS. The highlights include Titan Strikes where Titans spawn on different maps allowing players to gain different Titan Crystals, Microcosm where you transform into an insectoid, a new arena map: The Hanger (beginning June 1st), the announcement of Royale Pass S19: Traverse (May 17th), and more. Watch the trailer for the PUBG Mobile Godzilla vs Kong collaboration below: