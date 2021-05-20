New version of Success: Highway code now available!
Become the ace of the highway code for the many new questions / answers and courses dedicated to motorcycles and scooters!. Paris, May 20, 2021 – Life of microorganisms Glad to announce that the new version of the game Success: Highway code Now available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and digitally on PC (Steam / Microsoft Store). New content is included in this new version, and 500 additional questions / answers and new special motorcycle and scooter DLC.nintendo-power.com