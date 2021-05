The American Rescue Plan, recently passed by Congress, is a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that includes measures such as extending the expanded unemployment benefits, more direct payments to individuals, and emergency paid leave to more than 100 million Americans. It also features some relief and support for American doctors. Reading through this 242-page document, you’ll find some benefits for physicians who have lost revenue due to the pandemic, or struggled with other challenges, as well as support for patients who were hit hardest by the pandemic.