What I would’ve said

Content warning: This article mentions suicide Every May 17 since 2018, my hometown, Okemos, Michigan, partakes in an initiative called #SockOutSuicide. On this day, everyone wears silly socks around school and town and posts pictures of the spectacle on social media. This initiative is meant to bring awareness to mental health and break the stigma behind reaching out for support. #SockOutSuicide came about when a teacher in our community lost her husband to suicide in May of 2017. Her husband was known for often wearing silly socks, no surprise given his brilliant sense of humor and outgoing personality, so we do the same to commemorate his life. By doing so, we also shed light on heavy topics like suicide awareness. Unfortunately, this isn’t the only incident of suicide in our community. In January earlier that year, my friend lost her boyfriend, a former Okemos High School student, in the same manner. In December later that year, an Okemos High School senior student took his own life. In April of the following year, a student from my graduating class committed suicide. And as recently as this past April, a friend of a friend did the same just outside of his childhood home. Although I didn’t know these individuals personally, hearing grievous news like this brings a dark cloud of guilt over my head. Is there something I could have done? Is there something I could have said? I didn’t know them, but should I have gone out of my way to get to know them? Did they have someone to talk to? Were there signs? They didn’t seem like they were in need of any help, they always seemed so put together.