The mask mandate for fully-vaccinated people has been eased by the Centers for Disease Control. But Nevada County’s Public Health Officer says it doesn’t apply to California yet. The new CDC guidance says those who are innoculated against the coronavirus can stop wearing masks inside most places, except for crowded settings, like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters. They also no longer recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds. But Doctor Scott Kellermann says the California Department of Public Health hasn’t signed off on it yet and urges status quo…