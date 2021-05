The rainbow flag was first used by the LGBTQ+ community in San Francisco in 1978. And while just the idea of the rainbow reflected diversity, each color actually had a meaning. Red was life, orange for healing. Sunlight was represented by yellow, green stood for nature, blue for harmony, and purple was for spirit. Pink was once a part of the flag, representing sexuality. Turquoise too, for art. And in the 1980s, black was added in recognition of lives lost to AIDS. But eventually the rainbow was usually only seen with six bands, in the LGBTQ+ community and outside the community. Especially each June, in stores and restaurants, on T-shirts and on the packaging of various, the rainbow flag and its ROYGBV-ness meant pride.