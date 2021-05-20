Michigan State football has 3 of nation’s top 100 transfers for 2021

Mel Tucker has been hard at work this offseason, trying to improve the Michigan State football roster through recruiting as well as the portal. The first-year head coach went 2-5 in 2020 with the Spartans but he did so with a relatively bare cupboard and we are now seeing the results of the talent Mark Dantonio left as most transfers out of the program have headed to the MAC or other smaller conferences. That’s no knock on them, but they just didn’t fit the style Tucker wanted to have.