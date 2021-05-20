The Jaguars Signed Tim Tebow For The Same Reason The Mets Did
Tim Tebow isn’t gonna play a down for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season, but you already knew that. You know he can’t play quarterback. And you also know that any quarterback attempting a position switch to tight end NINE FUCKING YEARS after his last appearance in a meaningful NFL game isn’t gonna be worth a good goddamn. Did that stop Jags coach Urban Meyer—who’s never met an ethical meat shield he hasn’t taken full advantage of—from making good on his threat to sign him to the Jaguars? Fuck and no, it didn’t. Cue the ScheftBot 3000:defector.com