The Jaguars Signed Tim Tebow For The Same Reason The Mets Did

While the Broncos continue to figure out what to do at right tackle after season-ending injury to Ja’Wuan James, an amazing story continues to evolve in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are in the process of signing former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow to play tight end. Tebow hasn’t played football in nine years, but he wanted to get back in the game at the age of 33. He lives close to Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and Meyer is willing to unite with him after Tebow’s great college career.