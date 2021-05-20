newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Mental health and bouncing back from the 2020 pandemic

Columbia Daily Herald
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMental health, much like heart health and getting enough sleep, is one of the most essential aspects of maintaining a person's wellbeing. It's also something that affects almost everyone at some point, whether it is dealing with anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress. Some of the more extreme cases include schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or the onset of late-in-life conditions like Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

www.columbiadailyherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Mental Disorders#Mental Health Services#Mental Illness#Mental Health Care#Mental Health Disorders#Chronic Illness#Mental Health Month#The White House#Americans#Mental Health America#Mha#Rehabs Com#Tennesseans#Tristar Division#Hca Healthcare#Mental Health Issues#Mental Health Conditions#Chronic Diseases#Disease Control
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Mental Healthfortgordonnews.com

Mental Health Awareness Month: A time to regroup and help others

Department of Behavioral Health, Eisenhower Army Medical Center. Every May, we start looking forward to summer. However, for many around the world, they lack the positive outlook as they are dealing with mental illness. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Since 1949, organizations like Mental Health America have been using...
Posted by
David Heitz

Trauma-exposed youth not getting mental health treatment

Children exposed to violence aren’t getting the mental health treatment they need, a medical study published today shows. The research appears in Journal of the American Medical Association. “These findings suggest that large portions of the high-risk youth population are not receiving behavioral health services that could improve their developmental outcomes,” concluded the authors.
Mental HealthInverse

Mental health: 4 strategies to build resilience in your family

One in five teens has a parent with a mental illness such as anxiety or depression. These teens are at greater risk of developing a mental illness themselves. And while they may be familiar with the day-to-day behavioral changes of their family member, they often don’t have access to accurate mental health information that can empower them and increase their ability to respond to mental illness stigma.
Mental Healthpncguam.com

GBHWC wants to erase stigma of seeking help for mental health

May is Mental Health and Wellness Month. Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center director Therese Arriola told PNC about how they hope to overcome the stigma around seeking help. The theme for this year’s Mental Health and Wellness Month is “Seeing Through Stigma.”. Arriola said that there has long been...
Mental HealthPosted by
Salon

This is how we address America's mental health crisis

This article originally appeared on Dame. The mental health toll of COVID-19 may prove to be as serious as the physical toll. One-third of virus survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders, according to a recent Oxford University study. Children, teens and young adults, Blacks and Hispanics, essential workers, and households with job loss or lower incomes are reporting high rates of anxiety, depression, and substance abuse. Even those who haven't experienced health or economic problems this past year are struggling with the pandemic's disruptions to daily life. The depth of the crisis was illustrated by recent news that drug overdose deaths, driven by opioids, are worse than ever—higher in some places even than deaths from COVID.
Mental HealthBBC

Covid: Tackling mental heath issues brought on by pandemic

Some young people have taken it upon themselves to tackle poor mental health after seeing how badly people have been affected by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Figures show the proportion of adults showing symptoms of depression has almost doubled since the start of the pandemic. It is Mental Health Awareness...
Mental Healthkaiserpermanente.org

Policy therapy to improve U.S. mental health care

All of us who live with mental health conditions, including me, share a common goal in treatment — to feel better. Ideally, treatment and therapy enable us to understand ourselves more clearly, live fuller lives, and better manage fear, anxiety, sadness, and troubled thoughts. There may be many paths to healing, but unlike a wandering, beautiful hike, the destination is the goal.
Mental Healthworth.com

Double Exposure: Dale Cook on the Pandemic and America’s Mental Health Crisis

The past year has been one of untold upheaval to our collective psyches. The rituals of quotidian American life were virtually upended within a few weeks during the month of March 2020. Retail and restaurant business flickered on and off like light bulbs in the attic; kids as young as five years old were forced into remote learning with overburdened parents hovering in the background juggling a new work environment with home schooling; fear took center stage in our lives while grief and loss became real for millions.
Kidscounty10.com

Speak to your child about mental health – start young & do it often

As a mother of a young teen, I know the struggles our children go through every day. Even the well-adjusted children with no mental health issues seem to struggle in today’s world. Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we talk to our kids about mental health and consistently ask them how they are doing when it comes to their particular mental health. You may think your child is fine but that is not always the case. Especially as tweens and teens, they are able to put on a front of being okay even if they’re not.
KidsThrive Global

Impact of COVID-19 Teen Mental Health

The COVID-19 outbreak, undoubtedly, was the most influential event of the year 2020. Over the course of the year, shutdowns and restrictions have been implemented around the world. Even with these measures in place, the global death toll has topped one million people. On paper, the effects of this outbreak...
Mental Healthpvtimes.com

RYAN MCCOMB: Break the stigma: The importance of talking about mental health

A little over a year after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) turned the world as we know it upside-down, many are struggling with mental health challenges such as increased anxiety and depression, difficulty managing external circumstances and stressors, or new mental health diagnoses. According to the CDC, during late June of 2020, 40 percent of U.S. adults reported they were struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse. These abnormally high numbers have disproportionately affected younger adults, racial and ethnic minority groups, essential workers, and unpaid adult caregivers.
Mental HealthPosted by
AHA News

Prenatal stress can program a child's brain for later health issues

Soaring blood pressure. A racing heartbeat. Trouble sleeping. Excessive worrying. Difficulty concentrating. These are warning signs of out-of-control stress and anxiety, and their roots could begin long before you might think. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental health issue in the United States, affecting nearly 1 in 5 adults,...