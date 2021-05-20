Sugar Land police searching for suspected serial burglar
Local authorities are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of committing multiple burglaries in Sugar Land over the last five months. A Thursday news release from the Sugar Land Police Department said officers most recently responded to the Center for Women’s Help at 7619 Branford Place on April 15, when a member of the cleaning crew told police he heard a scratching sound at one of the doors before the door suddenly opened, and a man entered the office holding two large screwdrivers.www.fortbendstar.com