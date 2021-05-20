newsbreak-logo
Oregon State

Oregon, Portland Timbers Urges: Don't Miss Your Shot

By Maryam Shah
STL.News
STL.News
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Salem, OR (STL.News) the Governor's Office and the Oregon Health Authority released a public service announcement produced with the Portland Timbers urging Oregonians to get vaccinated to protect against COVID-19. The PSA will be shared on social media and with community-based partners. "Oregon, it's going to take a team effort...

