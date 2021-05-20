newsbreak-logo
Epic ‘Mega Sale’ beats the Steam Summer Sale to the punch with huge PC game deals

By Darren Allan
TechRadar
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEpic Games Store has kicked off another ‘Mega Sale’ with some serious price-cutting on a bunch of games, the usual money-off coupons, and a seriously cool initial freebie – you can now get NBA 2K21 for free. The basketball sim will be free until May 27, whereupon another tempting freebie...

