Nebraska City, NE

Pioneer golfers wrap season with districts at Table Creek

The Nebraska City News Press
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nebraska City boys’ golf team played host to district tournament action on Monday, May 17, at Table Creek Golf Course. Nebraska City finished the event with a team score of 347, one shot off the third place pace of Omaha Gross Catholic. By way of finishing third, Gross Catholic secured the final team qualifying position for the state meet. Also qualifying with second place and first place finishes were Elkhorn at 325 and Omaha Skutt Catholic at 321.

