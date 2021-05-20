newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

The week in bankruptcies: Local doctors office files for bankruptcy

Posted by 
San Antonio Business Journal
San Antonio Business Journal
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

San Antonio area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended May 14, 2021. Year to date through May 14, 2021, the court recorded 19 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -47 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

www.bizjournals.com
San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio Business Journal

San Antonio, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/sanantonio
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Business
San Antonio, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Liquidation#Business Records#Public Debt#Public Records#Datapoint Dr#Hdk Enterprises Inc#Automated Insights#Bankruptcy Protection#Files#Creditor Claims#Court#Doctors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Texas Statenewschannel6now.com

Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits ending in Texas

Texas (TNN) - *A press release from the office of Gov. Abbott*. Governor Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StatePosted by
B106

Texas Plans to Opt Out of Federal Pandemic Unemployment Funds in June

It's been a long, long road to recovery, but Texas has been opening up and people have been itching to get back to work and live their lives again. Today, Governor Greg Abbott told the U.S. Department of Labor that the Lone Star State will be opting out of any further federal unemployment benefits related to the COVID-19 pandemic as of June 26, 2021.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Texas Statecbs7.com

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...
San Antonio, TXKTSA

San Antonio begins new COVID-19 guidelines for city facilities

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened up COVID-19 guidelines, the City of San Antonio is announcing new policies that take effect Monday. City Officials say masks and social distancing are now optional for fully vaccinated city staff and clients at city...
Texas StateNew Haven Register

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, effective June 26. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. “The Texas economy is thriving and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott wrote in a letter to...
San Antonio, TXPosted by
San Antonio Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: Air Force One subcontractor among this week's filings

San Antonio area bankruptcy courts recorded four business filings - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended May 7, 2021. Year to date through May 7, 2021, the court recorded 18 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -49% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Texas StateMoore News

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
KENS 5

H-E-B no longer charging for curbside pickup

SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B announced they will no longer charge $4.95 for curbside pickup orders that do not exceed $35. H-E-B said this move comes in order to make shopping even more convenient for customers. Currently, there are more than 250 H-E-B Curbside locations at H-E-B stores across Texas. In...
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

REPORT: Chronic homelessness on the rise in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Chronic homelessness is on the rise in San Antonio, according to the latest study by the South Alamo Regional Alliance for the Homeless also know as SARAH. We breakdown these numbers and what’s being done to help people experiencing homelessness. These numbers are based on the point...