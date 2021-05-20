The week in bankruptcies: Local doctors office files for bankruptcy
San Antonio area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing - including one with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended May 14, 2021. Year to date through May 14, 2021, the court recorded 19 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a -47 percent decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.www.bizjournals.com