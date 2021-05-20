newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kelvin Momo – Playing For You

By foreignmusic
naijaonpoint.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleKelvin Momo – Playing For You Mp3 Download. Being the King of Private School Amapiano means that Kelvin Momo must be consistent in producing highest quality music. The producer always takes his time with his productions and they never appear to be rushed. His songs are always soulful and appealing to the ears. Today, Kelvin Momo unlocks a new song from his archive titled “Playing For You”.

naijaonpoint.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mp3#New Music#Music Producer#Song#Time#Today#Highest Quality Music
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicnaijaonpoint.com

TribeSoul – For Ben & Kelvin Momo (Tribute Mix)

TribeSoul – For Ben & Kelvin Momo Mp3 Download. Tribesoul comes through with his first entry this week, a tribute mix directed to Ben Da Prince and Kelvin Momo. Momo and Ben Da Prince are two producers who have inspired so many young Djs and producer. Download and listen to...
Musicthisis50.com

Rising R&B/Dancehall Star WELLINGTA Drops Tropical New Single ‘Be True’: An Inspirational Summery Bop

Wellingta is a rising R&B, dancehall and pop artist and singer/ songwriter based in London. Originally from Berlin, Wellingta’s soulful cadences and R&B lean make her an emerging artist to look out for. Influenced by artists including WSTRN, Maleek Berry and Beyoncé, Wellingta brings a multilingual and multicultural new sound to the urban music scene. She is currently in the studio working with her producer, PRGRSHN.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Born of Osiris Debut 'Angel or Alien' Title Track, Announce Album

This latest song comes nearly two months after the band dropped "White Nile," which seemed to suggest that the successor to 2019's The Simulation would be arriving some time later this year. "Angel or Alien" is among the most atmospheric Born of Osiris track in which melodic synth lines anchor...
Musicourculturemag.com

KennnyHoopla Drops Video for New Song ‘hollywood sucks//’: Watch and Read the Q&A

With the current resurgence of pop punk, a key player in the rise of the genre back to the forefront of consciousness is none other than 23-year-old Kenneth La’ron aka KennyHoopla. Resident of Cleveland, Ohio yet having also spent an extended amount of time in Wisconsin, he first released music back in 2016 via his SoundCloud page before debuting his commercial single in the form of single ‘Waves’ in 2017. Building on this, his 2020 EP how will i rest in peace if i’m buried by a highway? was an eclectic and electrifying mixture of indie rock, pop punk, and something distinctly ‘KennyHoopla’, oscillating between genres without ever really landing on one thing.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Slipknot + Gnarls Barkley ‘Crazy’ Mashup as Catchy as It Is Confusing

Mashups can get crazy, but a new Slipknot meets Gnarls Barkley mashup might be the craziest of them all — crazy good, that is. Still, hearing it could be confusing at first. Because who'd have ever guessed that Corey Taylor's lead vocals from Slipknot's All Hope Is Gone single "Sulfur" and the backing track from Gnarls Barkley's 2006 smash, "Crazy," would work so well together? Surprisingly, they do, and the two compositions combine to create an enthralling earworm all its own.
Musicthefocus.news

Who is Diamond Lyons? Age of The Upshaws' Kelvin explored

We get to know The Upshaws actor Diamond Lyons as the sitcom releases to Netflix this 12 May 2021. The Upshaws is Netflix’s brand new sitcom, centred on the antics of the titular family. While recognisable names such as Kim Fields, Mike Epps, and Wanda Sykes lead the cast, there...
Theater & DanceVice

Harp player Luna Li makes music inspired by the moon

Rising to prominence at a time when the demand for music to study and relax to hit an all-time high, Luna Li took up the gauntlet on Instagram. Her jam videos -- which feature the classically-trained multi-instrumentalist giving it her all on the harp, violin and guitar, both solo and duetting with Blu deTiger -- quickly became a commercial success when she released the associated EP earlier this year, followed by her 88rising-endorsed single “Cherry Pit” and its nostalgic video. Click for major Wes Anderson vibes.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Ayron Jones Pulls Back With Slow Burn Song ‘Take Your Time’

Ayron Jones has been one of the breakouts of the last year and he continues building anticipation for his upcoming Child of the State album by showing yet another side to what we've heard so far. "Take Your Time" pulls off the gas pedal a little bit as the title suggests, providing a hypnotic, slow burn track that eventually turns into a late-song clap-along.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Rostam Shares All-Star Music Video for 'From the Back of a Cab'

Rostam has released the new single “From the Back of a Cab,” along with a music video that features several of the musician/producer’s past collaborators. Haim, Charli XCX, Kaia Gerber, Seth Bogart, Remi Wolf, Bryce Willard Smithe, Samantha Urbani, Wallows, Ariel Rechtshaid, and Nick Robinson all make appearances in the clip, riding in the back of the namesake cab. Rostam and Jason Lester co-directed the video, which was produced by Laura Burhenn for Our Secret Handshake.
MusicPaste Magazine

Watch Fake Fruit's "Milkman" Video

Bay Area rock trio Fake Fruit made a real splash with their self-titled debut album, released in March on Rocks in Your Head Records. As if to gently nudge anyone still sleeping on them awake, Hannah D’Amato (vocals, guitar), Alex Post (guitar) and Miles MacDiarmid (drums) have shared a fun music video for “Milkman,” the album’s sprawling, motorik closer.
MusicNME

Elkka: euphoric electronica to soundtrack mid-rave hugs with mates

For Elkka, making music is so ingrained in her that she thinks it’s somewhere in her DNA. “I remember sitting in a car with my best mates, we were probably 11 or 12, and I was trying to explain the concept of – I know music is what I’m gonna do, but where is this coming from?” In the same way that people talk about a vocation to become a doctor, the Cardiff-born producer always knew she was going to be a musician: “I really can’t imagine doing anything else,” she says. “I think that has kept me going to this point. There were moments where I could’ve easily gone and chose a different path that would have been so much more comfortable and less traumatic, but that deep-down feeling of this is what I’m meant to be doing has kept me moving forward.”
Musicnaijaonpoint.com

MP3: Valee Ft. MVW – Still Do

Valee returns with a new song “Still Do”, which features MVW and we got it for you, download fast and feel the vibes. Do you Love songs like this one? Then bookmark our page, we will update you with more highly ranked latest music Lyrics audio mp3 and Video mp4 for quick download. Stay tuned, follow or join our various media platforms to get the updates as they drop.
Musicedm.com

New Skrillex Music to Arrive Next Week, Says josh pan

It looks like Skrillex and josh pan are dropping new music next week. According to a recording of a recent Instagram Live session hosted by pan and shared on Reddit, the electronic music virtuoso subtly announced that a new song between him and Skrillex is releasing next Friday, May 7th.
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: Restless Leg, ‘The World’s a Room’

As Sydney’s Restless Leg gear up to release their forthcoming album, Dream Buffet, in June, the acclaimed quartet have now offered up the music video for their recently-released new single, “The World’s a Room”. Having first formed early last decade when former bandmates guitarist/vocalist Ben Chamie (Peabody) and drummer Jared...
MusicVulture

Little Mix Hit the Clurb With the Queens in the ‘Confetti’ Remix Video

Just a little something to death drop to. The queens of Little Mix recruited the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK for the music video to the “Confetti,” remix featuring the new queen of the Bay, Saweetie. “Confetti” was the title track to their latest album, which reached No. 2 on the U.K. Albums Chart. Now, it’s the first video they’ve shot without Jesy Nelson, who left the group last December to focus on her mental health. In the Samuel Douek–directed video, Perry, Leigh-Ann, and Jade put on their best freakum looks and hit the club, where they run into … themselves as dudes: Pez, Lenny, and J-Dog. “I think I’ve got a chance with Perrie, you know,” boy-Jade says while at the urinal with his mates. “You see Jade?” boy-Perrie replies. “She could get it.” It’s a club banger for the quarantine ages, where the only flirting that’s happening is with your BFFs. Girl’s girl Saweetie joins them on the track, but the show is stolen by Tayce, Bimini Bon-Boulash, and A’Whora, who tell off Pez when he spills a drink. “Hold on a minute, girls, don’t worry about this one,” Bimini comes to the rescue. “I’ve got it.” Simply too many crushes for a single video! Watch the iconic night out above.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Ozuna Unleashes Video for New Song ‘Tiempo’

Ozuna has dropped his new video for “Tiempo,” the Puerto Rican reggaeton singer’s first new solo music of 2021. The track was penned by Ozuna and producer Sky Rompiendo and follows the singer’s collaborative 2021 LP Los Dioses with Anuel AA. Earlier this year, Ozuna was among the first artists...
MusicSoompi

Highlight And Former “Inkigayo” Producer Share Story Behind “On Rainy Days” Stage That Became A Viral Meme

Highlight appeared on Jessi’s YouTube talk show “Showterview with Jessi” about talked about their legendary 2011 “On Rainy Days” performance on “Inkigayo.”. The group’s performance of their song “On Rainy Days” on the 626th episode of “Inkigayo” was turned into a meme and dubbed “On Pouring Days” for the sheer amount of water falling on the members in what presumably should have been a beautiful stage effect.