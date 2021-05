This woman is 86 years old and still extremely dishy. Once a dish, always a dish!. And may we all salute her for putting on MANY diamonds (all of which I assume she owns) and her sequins and popping out to show everyone how it’s done. She’s also, by the way, basically the first celebrity to have her own line of eyeglasses, and I’d like to thank her for representing those of us who cannot, technically, read very well without help. (I swear to god, I’m going to get these next time I need to get readers, and see if it turns me into something even vaguely approximating this level of glam!)