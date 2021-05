The Wyoming Supreme Court recently enforced a civil investigative subpoena issued by the Wyoming Attorney General to purported debt relief company, WyoLaw. The Attorney General issued this subpoena to the Wyoming-registered entity after receiving consumer complaints alleging that WyoLaw had failed to provide promised legal debt settlement services to its consumers after accepting advance payment for the work. Seeking to investigate these complaints, the Attorney General issued a subpoena to the company in late 2019. Challenging the Attorney General’s subpoena authority, WyoLaw unsuccessfully petitioned the Natrona County District Court to invalidate this subpoena. After failing at the district court level, WyoLaw appealed the decision to the Wyoming Supreme Court.