As a Mom of two toddlers, I know how difficult it can be to reduce waste in the typical ways often advertised. I personally cannot imagine trying to use cloth diapers or ditch baby wipes despite my desire to have a positive impact on the environment. For years I felt intimidated by the notion of “living sustainably.” I had a very all-or-nothing approach that held me back from making small, lasting changes. So if you’re unsure where to start or if you can even make sustainability a part of your daily life then this blog is for you! There are several EASY and inexpensive ways (That will actually SAVE money) to make a dent in your carbon footprint: