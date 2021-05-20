newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Last call: Titles leaving Netflix in June 2021

By RYAN PAINTER, KUTV
NebraskaTV
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — I don't know about you, May seems to have arrived and evaporated without warning. It's been decades since I was a schoolboy, the call of summer is still feels like a signal for impending change. While I suspect many of us are planning on cutting back on the time we spend indoors, there will still be lazy mornings and late nights where kicking back to watch a movie or two is entirely acceptable. Here's a look at a few of the titles that will departing.

nebraska.tv
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Serling
Person
Bobby Fischer
Person
Sean Connery
Person
Michael Caine
Person
Bob Lazar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Last Call#Netflix Inc#Movie Titles#World Titles#Original Films#Cbs Films#Sci Fi#Hannibal#Area 51 Flying Saucers#Love Gothika#Television Shows#Drama#Late Nights#Family Film#Genre Fans#Seasons#Searching#Feature#Time#Lazy Mornings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Chess
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Netflix
News Break
World War II
Related
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Cancelled One Of Its Best New Shows

The vast majority of Sherlock Holmes stories are the property of the public domain, which is no doubt why Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic literary creation is, and will continue to be, one of the most heavily adapted characters in any kind of media. Indeed, there’ve been countless movies and...
TV & VideosPosted by
Page Six

Halston family calls Netflix series ‘inaccurate’ and ‘fictionalized’

Halston’s family is claiming they weren’t consulted on Ryan Murphy’s upcoming Netflix series about the late fashion legend. On Monday, Halston’s niece Lesley Frowick, the keeper of the designer’s archives, released a statement blasting the series as “an inaccurate, fictionalized account” of her uncle’s life. “The Halston Archives remains the...
TV & VideosWrcbtv.com

What the Tech? A look at Netflix's new 'Play Something' feature

Netflix has around 4,000 movies and 2,000 television shows. So why is it so hard to find something to watch?. Like many families, we find ourselves flipping through Netflix icons for much of the night before deciding on something. Many times, it takes so long to find something, someone has fallen asleep before the opening credits.
TV & VideosEngadget

Netflix's 'Masters of the Universe' premieres July 23rd with action figures in tow

Netflix is finally close to releasing Kevin Smith's animated He-Man series, and it's largely the revival you'd expect — including the virtually obligatory toys. Masters of the Universe: Revelation is now set to premiere on July 23rd, and it'll offer a refreshed look that preserves the style of the 1980s show while providing a more "grounded and real" aesthetic. It's effectively the series you saw in your head as a child.
TV Series/Film

‘Lupin’ Part 2 Trailer: The Master Thief is Back on Netflix This June

The master thief is returning with a vengeance this June. Netflix has released a new Lupin Part 2 trailer announcing the release date for the next five episodes of the hit French caper series. And we’re only going to be posting the one with subtitles because that English dubbed monstrosity is not worth any of our attention. Watch the Lupin Part 2 trailer below.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Every Netflix Original Show Canceled So Far This Year

Streaming services don’t generally reveal official viewing figures for any original movie or TV show unless it’s been an unqualified success, and the companies are even more reticent when it comes to confirming how much the projects in question cost to produce, so it’s hard to get a handle on Netflix‘s methodology or reasoning when it comes to cancellations and renewals.
TV ShowsDecider

Harlan Coben TV Shows on Netflix (And The Books That Inspired Them)

Harlan Coben is a literary inspiration. With over 75 million of his books sold worldwide, he is the best-selling author of a whopping 31 page-turning thrillers. So it should be no surprise that back in 2018, Netflix signed a lucrative deal with the author to adapt 14 of his English-language books into original movies or TV series.
TV Serieswearemoviegeeks.com

SWEET TOOTH Gets A New Trailer And Debuts On Netflix June 4

Coming to Netflix on June 4 is SWEET TOOTH, based on the DC comic book series from Jeff Lemire. The brand-new trailer debuted today. Ten years ago “The Great Crumble” wreaked havoc on the world and led to the mysterious emergence of hybrids — babies born part human, part animal. Unsure if hybrids are the cause or result of the virus, many humans fear and hunt them. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) unexpectedly befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie). Together they set out on an extraordinary adventure across what’s left of America in search of answers— about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus quickly learns the lush, dangerous world outside the forest is more complex than he ever could have imagined.
TV & VideosPosted by
SlashGear

Netflix’s Army of the Dead movie hits Cinemark theaters this Friday

Netflix original zombie movie Army of the Dead will be available to watch in select Cinemark theaters starting next week, giving viewers the opportunity to watch the feature film on the big screen. Though some Netflix movies have made appearances in theaters in the past, those have been limited. The Army of the Dead launch at Cinemark will be Netflix’s biggest theatrical release ever, potentially marking a change in the way the company handles it blockbuster titles.
TV SeriesT3.com

Netflix should replace The Last Kingdom with a TV adaptation of Sword at Sunset

So, at the end of the incoming fifth series, quality Netflix TV series The Last Kingdom with finally come to an end. It’s a series that has delivered consistently enjoyable television and, thanks to it being adapted from pre-existing novels, has really boasted strong plots and characters, as well as a great sense of historical time and place.
MoviesDecider

7 Cinco De Mayo Movies To Watch on Netflix, HBO Max, and More

If you’re looking for a movie to help you and your family commemorate Mexico’s victory at the Battle of Peubla (you knew that’s what Cinco de Mayo is about, right?) you’ve come to the right place. There are unfortunately too many films that fail to pay proper homage to Mexican culture or the Mexican-American experience, but we’ve sorted through those to find the gems that are worth watching this Cinco de Mayo.
TV SeriesRefinery29

The Cancellation Of This New Netflix Original Series Has Fans Reeling

Another day, another Netflix original show cancelled before it could even reach its full potential. The most recent series from the streaming platform to get dumped is The Irregulars, an action fantasy that built on the mystery and intrigue of the popular Sherlock Holmes stories. And, as expected, fans of the show are not taking the news very well at all.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Donald Glover: Fear of ‘Getting Cancelled’ Is Resulting in ‘Boring’ Films and TV

Donald Glover believes cancel culture is creating an onslaught of “boring’ movies and television series. The “Atlanta” creator took to Twitter this week after noticing users on the social media platform complaining about how tired they are of reviewing lackluster films and series. “We’re getting boring stuff and not even experimental mistakes because people are afraid of getting cancelled,” the comedian wrote. “So they feel like they can only experiment with aesthetic.”
New York City, NYScranton Times

Netflix doc "Sons of Sam' leaves viewers with more questions than answers

Around the halfway mark of the four-part Neflix true-crime series “The Sons of Sam,” we’re about 90% convinced the notorious serial killer David Berkowitz aka “Son of Sam” had at least one accomplice as he terrorized New York City with a series of gruesome, execution-style murders in 1976-77 before he was apprehended by authorities.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in May 2021

Netflix may have been sitting pretty during the pandemic, but the streamer’s anemic May 2021 lineup makes clear that even the most deep-pocketed and prolific movie studio on Earth struggled to create new content during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The streamer is sticking to its guarantee of releasing at least one new Netflix Original every week, but fulfilling that promise has required them to grasp at straws; notable titles over the next few weeks include the Amy Adams thriller “The Woman in the Window” (which Netflix bought from Paramount, and was originally scheduled for release in 2019) and the Anthony Mandler’s legal drama “Monster” (which has been languishing since its Sundance premiere in 2018, despite a cast that boasts Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, and John David Washington).